EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Mystery Grows After Dozens of Piles of Cremated Human Remains Found Outside Las Vegas

Authorities have a ghoulish mystery on their hands after dozens of piles of cremated human remains were found in the desert near Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bureau of Land Management confirmed the morbid discovery of pulverized bones and ashes after a horrified passerby came across the grim scene along a dirt road near the town of Searchlight, and turned over the eerie photos to a local TV news station.

The BLM confirmed that an investigation is underway, a representative told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday, August 27, stating, "Yes, we are looking into the issue."