EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Mario Lopez Accused of 'Campaign of Terror' Against 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' As Defamation Lawsuit Takes Dramatic Twist
The former NFL cheerleader who is suing Mario Lopez for defamation has lashed out at her nemesis, accusing him of orchestrating a "campaign of terror" against her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Desiree Townsend claimed the former Saved By the Bell star's actions pose a "direct threat" to her personal safety and security.
In a just-filed amendment to her original lawsuit, the so-called "Flu Shut Cheerleader" doubled down on her accusations that Lopez and his team had a "convicted felon" feed her "false information" to make her look crazy, which she said put her at risk.
"(Townsend) has been forced to live in constant fear for her life, as the coordinated attacks have crossed the line from reputational smears into intimidation tactics designed to endanger her physical well-being," she wrote in the new documents.
She also accused Lopez and his lawyers of a wide-ranging "smear campaign" to discredit her.
The docs claimed: "The swift, calculated, and almost formulaic campaign of terror aimed at discrediting, humiliating, and punishing (Townsend) bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated effort, executed with the precision of a scripted playbook, designed not merely to deflect attention from Mr. Lopez’s own misconduct, but to retaliate against (Townsend) for her public statements and intent to pursue legal action."
Conspiracy Theories
Townsend had previously accused Lopez of using an embarrassing story from her past to boost his own social media presence.
Now she's claiming that specifically targeting her was an inside job.
Lopez originally reposted the decade-old story from Inside Edition, which featured Townsend, and she wondered just how and where the actor, who is still well-connected in Hollywood, was able to secure that footage.
Her new filing continued: "Defendant Mario Lopez appears to have had exclusive access to the defamatory Inside Edition footage originally broadcast in 2010, content that, upon information and belief, had not been widely available on social media and remained restricted to Paramount Global’s digital platforms.
"Given the segment’s long-standing copyright protections and its unavailability through standard social media or public distribution channels, serious questions arise as to how, and from whom, Mr. Lopez obtained the footage."
Mario Got Served
After initially serving Lopez defamation papers on Father's Day this year, the paralegal has widened her charges to include Inside Edition, CBS Broadcasting and parent company Paramount Global.
She has also taken aim at Lopez's own attorneys, adding them to her complaint and possibly forcing him to find new representation.
Townsend contends the person who fed her the false information was working on behalf of Lopez's attorney and allegedly leaked her home address and phone number online.
"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."
Multiple Lawsuits, Multiple Payouts
Between her multiple lawsuits, Townsend is demanding $150million in damages.
She has stated from the start that her name and reputation were dragged through the mud after Lopez shared the Inside Edition story on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," and adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.
While Inside Edition has taken down the video of the story, a written summary remains online. Meanwhile, Lopez has left his post and reactions on his feed for all to see.
"At the end of the day, all of this began with Inside Edition, and they will be held accountable for what they did," she promised.