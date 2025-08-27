Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Nemesis Calls Her Out as a 'Liar' — as He Brands Her Bold Legal Move to Subpoena Bloggers a Desperate Attempt to 'Dig Herself Out of a Deep Hole'

photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively has had her character attacked by a celebrity journalist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Aug. 27 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Blake Lively has been deemed a "liar" by one prominent celebrity insider after claiming she was sexually harassed by former co-star Justin Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni seemingly sputters, she has turned her anger toward her critics, accusing them of working in conjunction with her nemesis.

Article continues below advertisement

perez hilton
Source: mega

Perez Hilton has squashed her accusations that he was paid by Justin Baldoni to say critical things about her.

Lively's most recent tactic was to accuse Baldoni of using social media bloggers and influencers to say negative things about her online.

She's issued over 100 subpoenas to various accounts, demanding they give her all of their work and contacts, which many argue is a direct attack on their "freedom of the press."

Famed celebrity journalist Perez Hilton will head to court on Thursday to ask a judge to throw out the subpoena and in an exclusive interview with Radar, he said he didn't need to be coached to say anything bad about the former Gossip Girl star – that all came out naturally.

"Blake Lively, I believe, misrepresented the facts and lied," Hilton said bluntly. "I don’t believe her account of things. I think what she has done is so egregious that I haven’t even tried to be neutral."

Article continues below advertisement

Digging a Deeper Hole

blake lively suopena perez hilton

Lively claimed Hilton published over 500 disparaging and mocking posts about her, and she wants to know if he was "persuaded" by Baldoni to do so.

Hilton countered by saying Lively is starting to get desperate as the court case drags on, and questioned her overall strategy.

But he was confident that whatever the outcome, she will "be fine."

"Sometimes emotion overtakes reason, and I feel like that’s what has happened with her," he claimed. "She’s dug her heels in, and she’s dug this hole that’s so big that instead of climbing out of the hole, she’s trying to dig through and out."

Article continues below advertisement

No Conspiracy Theories

perez hilton
Source: mega

The blogger said he doesn't need any motivation to criticize Lively.

Hilton has not denied that he and his colleagues have been critical of the actress, but insisted there is no logical way so many bloggers could all conspire against her.

"This would have been the most sophisticated, orchestrated smear campaign in history," he said. "She just refuses to accept what is the most likely scenario – I formed my own opinions about her organically, based on what I read, based on the court filing, and based on her own words and actions."

Lively's team has also accused Baldoni of creating fake and "untraceable" social media accounts to spread even more negative stories about her.

Pay For Play Accusations

blake lively
Source: mega

Lively has subpoenaed more than 100 celebrity journalists.

According to the Daily Mail, which was the first to obtain the communications, Baldoni's publicist referred to a two-part quote for "untraceable" social media services for "creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track."

A source confided the plan was to use anonymous social media accounts to push "already-existing pro-Baldoni news stories on social media and argue with Lively fans online."

But the source revealed the plan was never put into action, because Lively did such a great job of earning real "organic" criticism from actual social media users all on her own.

