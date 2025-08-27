EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Nemesis Calls Her Out as a 'Liar' — as He Brands Her Bold Legal Move to Subpoena Bloggers a Desperate Attempt to 'Dig Herself Out of a Deep Hole'

Lively's most recent tactic was to accuse Baldoni of using social media bloggers and influencers to say negative things about her online.

She's issued over 100 subpoenas to various accounts, demanding they give her all of their work and contacts, which many argue is a direct attack on their "freedom of the press."

Famed celebrity journalist Perez Hilton will head to court on Thursday to ask a judge to throw out the subpoena and in an exclusive interview with Radar, he said he didn't need to be coached to say anything bad about the former Gossip Girl star – that all came out naturally.

"Blake Lively, I believe, misrepresented the facts and lied," Hilton said bluntly. "I don’t believe her account of things. I think what she has done is so egregious that I haven’t even tried to be neutral."