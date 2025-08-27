EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Nemesis Calls Her Out as a 'Liar' — as He Brands Her Bold Legal Move to Subpoena Bloggers a Desperate Attempt to 'Dig Herself Out of a Deep Hole'
Blake Lively has been deemed a "liar" by one prominent celebrity insider after claiming she was sexually harassed by former co-star Justin Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni seemingly sputters, she has turned her anger toward her critics, accusing them of working in conjunction with her nemesis.
Lively's most recent tactic was to accuse Baldoni of using social media bloggers and influencers to say negative things about her online.
She's issued over 100 subpoenas to various accounts, demanding they give her all of their work and contacts, which many argue is a direct attack on their "freedom of the press."
Famed celebrity journalist Perez Hilton will head to court on Thursday to ask a judge to throw out the subpoena and in an exclusive interview with Radar, he said he didn't need to be coached to say anything bad about the former Gossip Girl star – that all came out naturally.
"Blake Lively, I believe, misrepresented the facts and lied," Hilton said bluntly. "I don’t believe her account of things. I think what she has done is so egregious that I haven’t even tried to be neutral."
Digging a Deeper Hole
Lively claimed Hilton published over 500 disparaging and mocking posts about her, and she wants to know if he was "persuaded" by Baldoni to do so.
Hilton countered by saying Lively is starting to get desperate as the court case drags on, and questioned her overall strategy.
But he was confident that whatever the outcome, she will "be fine."
"Sometimes emotion overtakes reason, and I feel like that’s what has happened with her," he claimed. "She’s dug her heels in, and she’s dug this hole that’s so big that instead of climbing out of the hole, she’s trying to dig through and out."
No Conspiracy Theories
Hilton has not denied that he and his colleagues have been critical of the actress, but insisted there is no logical way so many bloggers could all conspire against her.
"This would have been the most sophisticated, orchestrated smear campaign in history," he said. "She just refuses to accept what is the most likely scenario – I formed my own opinions about her organically, based on what I read, based on the court filing, and based on her own words and actions."
Lively's team has also accused Baldoni of creating fake and "untraceable" social media accounts to spread even more negative stories about her.
Pay For Play Accusations
According to the Daily Mail, which was the first to obtain the communications, Baldoni's publicist referred to a two-part quote for "untraceable" social media services for "creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track."
A source confided the plan was to use anonymous social media accounts to push "already-existing pro-Baldoni news stories on social media and argue with Lively fans online."
But the source revealed the plan was never put into action, because Lively did such a great job of earning real "organic" criticism from actual social media users all on her own.