Kim Jong-Un to Send 100K Troops to Ukraine as North Koreans 'Queue Up' to Fight for Putin — America Launches a Major Hunt for a Dictator's 'U-boat' Submarine Suspected of Threatening a U.S. Aircraft Carrier

Sources claimed North Korean citizens are eager to be sent to the Ukraine frontlines to fight in Putin's war.

An expert reportedly claimed an estimated 100,000 civilians are on standby, ready to be deployed at any minute, waiting on the dictator's call.

Russian military expert Andrei Klintsevich noted: "We like these numbers, they can greatly speed up many processes."

This is not the first time North Korea has offered its military to the Kremlin. Kim previously sent troops on a "successful" mission in the Kursk region.