Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Kim Jong-Un to Send 100K Troops to Ukraine as North Koreans 'Queue Up' to Fight for Putin — America Launches a Major Hunt for a Dictator's 'U-boat' Submarine Suspected of Threatening a U.S. Aircraft Carrier

kim jon un send troops ukraine donald trump vladimir putin russian submarine pp
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Jong-Un is said to be preparing to send 100,000 troops to Ukraine as North Koreans have lined up to fight for Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While North Korea strengthens its ties with Russia, Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump and NATO allies have launched a desperate mission to locate Putin's U-boat submarine suspected of threatening a U.S. warship less than two weeks after the Trump-Putin peace summit in Alaska to discuss ending the war.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Has 100,000 Troops on Standby for Ukraine Frontlines

Photo of Kim Jong-Un
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed 100,000 North Koreans have lined up to fight for Putin in Ukraine.

Sources claimed North Korean citizens are eager to be sent to the Ukraine frontlines to fight in Putin's war.

An expert reportedly claimed an estimated 100,000 civilians are on standby, ready to be deployed at any minute, waiting on the dictator's call.

Russian military expert Andrei Klintsevich noted: "We like these numbers, they can greatly speed up many processes."

This is not the first time North Korea has offered its military to the Kremlin. Kim previously sent troops on a "successful" mission in the Kursk region.

Article continues below advertisement

North Korea's History Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Military expert Timur Syrtlanov said North Korean troops played a significant role in Russia seizing the Kursk region from Ukrainians.

He explained: "North Korean troops can perform combat missions only on the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, in the future they can carry out combat service to protect the state border of the Russian Federation – Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions."

Syrtlanov noted North Korean troops could be sent to wherever Putin needs them in Ukraine.

Kim recently praised his fallen troops who lost their lives fighting in Russia's war, saying his "heart aches" over the losses at a ceremony in Pyongyang on August 21.

Article continues below advertisement

U.S., Britain and Norway Launch Search for Putin's Submarine

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Kim sent troops to help Russia seize the Kursk region from Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, NATO members are on a mission to locate a Russian submarine believed to have threatened the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was conducting training drills with the Norwegian Navy in the North Sea.

The U.S., U.K., and Norway joined forces to locate the Russian vessel, deploying special submarine-hunting Poseidon airplanes to search the Norwegian Sea. Dozens of flights have reportedly been made by all three militaries.

Royal Air Force planes launched from a base in Scotland, while the Norwegian Air Force launched from a base inside the Arctic Circle. The U.S. Air Force utilized a base in Iceland; however, due to the large scale of the operation, they required two reinforcements from Sicily.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Ana Navarro and Donald Trump

Ana Navarro's Greek Getaway Meltdown! 'The View' Firebrand Explodes on Trump Ahead of Season 29 — After She Was Warned to Cool It On Prez Bashing

Photo of Donald Trump

Georgia Republican Caught Claiming Trump Is In the Epstein Files in Damning Hot Mic Moment... and Begs 'Evidence' Be Released

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The U.S., U.K. and Norway militaries have launched a search for Putin's submarine suspected of threatening a U.S. warship.
Source: MEGA

The U.S., U.K. and Norway militaries have launched a search for Putin's submarine suspected of threatening a U.S. warship.

In addition to swarming the Norwegian Sea with aircraft, the Poseidon patrol planes have reportedly been outfitted with an intense amount of weapons and technology, including top-secret sensors, torpedoes, missiles, and sonar buoys.

A defense insider said the mission has a "highly unusual surge," and former submarine captain Ryan Ramsay added, "This is NATO showing they are in control."

The mission has been confirmed operational, but few details have been provided.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.