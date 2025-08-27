Kim Jong-Un to Send 100K Troops to Ukraine as North Koreans 'Queue Up' to Fight for Putin — America Launches a Major Hunt for a Dictator's 'U-boat' Submarine Suspected of Threatening a U.S. Aircraft Carrier
Kim Jong-Un is said to be preparing to send 100,000 troops to Ukraine as North Koreans have lined up to fight for Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While North Korea strengthens its ties with Russia, Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump and NATO allies have launched a desperate mission to locate Putin's U-boat submarine suspected of threatening a U.S. warship less than two weeks after the Trump-Putin peace summit in Alaska to discuss ending the war.
Kim Has 100,000 Troops on Standby for Ukraine Frontlines
Sources claimed North Korean citizens are eager to be sent to the Ukraine frontlines to fight in Putin's war.
An expert reportedly claimed an estimated 100,000 civilians are on standby, ready to be deployed at any minute, waiting on the dictator's call.
Russian military expert Andrei Klintsevich noted: "We like these numbers, they can greatly speed up many processes."
This is not the first time North Korea has offered its military to the Kremlin. Kim previously sent troops on a "successful" mission in the Kursk region.
North Korea's History Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Military expert Timur Syrtlanov said North Korean troops played a significant role in Russia seizing the Kursk region from Ukrainians.
He explained: "North Korean troops can perform combat missions only on the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, in the future they can carry out combat service to protect the state border of the Russian Federation – Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions."
Syrtlanov noted North Korean troops could be sent to wherever Putin needs them in Ukraine.
Kim recently praised his fallen troops who lost their lives fighting in Russia's war, saying his "heart aches" over the losses at a ceremony in Pyongyang on August 21.
U.S., Britain and Norway Launch Search for Putin's Submarine
Meanwhile, NATO members are on a mission to locate a Russian submarine believed to have threatened the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was conducting training drills with the Norwegian Navy in the North Sea.
The U.S., U.K., and Norway joined forces to locate the Russian vessel, deploying special submarine-hunting Poseidon airplanes to search the Norwegian Sea. Dozens of flights have reportedly been made by all three militaries.
Royal Air Force planes launched from a base in Scotland, while the Norwegian Air Force launched from a base inside the Arctic Circle. The U.S. Air Force utilized a base in Iceland; however, due to the large scale of the operation, they required two reinforcements from Sicily.
In addition to swarming the Norwegian Sea with aircraft, the Poseidon patrol planes have reportedly been outfitted with an intense amount of weapons and technology, including top-secret sensors, torpedoes, missiles, and sonar buoys.
A defense insider said the mission has a "highly unusual surge," and former submarine captain Ryan Ramsay added, "This is NATO showing they are in control."
The mission has been confirmed operational, but few details have been provided.