EXCLUSIVE: Impatient Taylor Swift Demanded She Be Engaged by 'The Start of NFL Season' — Radar Reveals the Full Inside Story of How Travis Kelce Was Under 'Intense Proposal Pressure' After 2 Years of Dating
Impatient Taylor Swift had one demand when it came to her big proposal from her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mega-famous singer wanted to be engaged before the upcoming season of football started – which left the athlete under "intense pressure."
Travis Felt The Proposal Pressure
After two years of dating, Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26.
Before the NFL superstar got down on one knee, he was feeling the pressure to make every detail perfect as the world waited for the big news.
While Kelce was famous in the sports industry, his fame amplified after he started dating the Lover singer.
A source explained: "She has a magnifying glass on her every single day.
"Travis is worried about the timing, the location, what he’s going to wear. It’s sweet, but he’s definitely overthinking it."
The insider added: "He wants the proposal to be unforgettable, like something out of a movie. He knows Taylor’s had some pretty romantic moments in her life, and he wants to top them."
While Kelce was stressing over the details, Swift had "faith" it was going to happen soon – but the singer had one demand.
The insider revealed: "The talk is that she’d love to be engaged by the start of football season."
The Engagement Backlash
While Swift wanted to be engaged before her now future husband got back into football season officially, fans of the sport weren't too thrilled with the timing.
Shortly after the two posted the intimate photos of the proposal, critics on social media claimed the athlete's NFL games will now be "unwatchable" this season due to coverage of the engagement.
Other social media users even accused Swift of being the "biggest attention seeker" for sharing her news with fans after announcing her 12th studio album.
One X user said: "KC NFL games will be unwatchable this season."
Another joked "Kelce's fantasy draft stock" has plummeted since Swift shared the Instagram post.
A third wrote: "Chiefs fans exist in a particularly interesting level of Hell… Super Bowl contenders every year, but forced to listen to the Swift-Kelce drama the entire time."
When Did Taylor and Travis Get Engaged?
Swift, 35, announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which racked up over 12.5 million likes within an hour of being shared.
She captioned the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The singer's post included several snaps from the romantic proposal set up, which gave dreamy secret garden vibes with lush greenery and oversized floral arrangements surrounding an arched trellis.
After the post nearly broke the internet, loyal fans of the singer were quick to start putting together a timeline for when the proposal happened.
While Swift's caption left out the details fans are trying to figure out, eagle-eyed fans started speculating Kelce proposed to his girlfriend before their New Heights podcast appearance on August 13.
According to fans, Swift's nails were unpainted in both the engagement photos and during her guest appearance on the podcast.
In addition, she was wearing the same watch during the podcast appearance and the engagement photos, leaving fans speculating Kelce got down on one knee around the time the record-breaking episode was recorded.