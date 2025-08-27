EXCLUSIVE: Impatient Taylor Swift Demanded She Be Engaged by 'The Start of NFL Season' — Radar Reveals the Full Inside Story of How Travis Kelce Was Under 'Intense Proposal Pressure' After 2 Years of Dating

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mega-famous singer wanted to be engaged before the upcoming season of football started – which left the athlete under "intense pressure."

Impatient Taylor Swift had one demand when it came to her big proposal from her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce .

After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement.

Before the NFL superstar got down on one knee, he was feeling the pressure to make every detail perfect as the world waited for the big news.

While Kelce was famous in the sports industry, his fame amplified after he started dating the Lover singer.

A source explained: "She has a magnifying glass on her every single day.

"Travis is worried about the timing, the location, what he’s going to wear. It’s sweet, but he’s definitely overthinking it."