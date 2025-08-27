EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce Was 'Scared Stiff' Picking Out Taylor Swift's '$600K' Engagement Ring and Felt 'Pressured' Perfecting Proposal Details — 'No One Is Going To Call Him Cheap'
Travis Kelce may keep it cool as a cucumber on the football field, but the same can't be said when it came to picking out his future wife Taylor Swift's engagement ring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NFL superstar is believed to have been "scared stiff" when attempting to snatch the perfect piece of jewelry for the singer.
Kelce Was 'Scared' Of Fumbling The Ring
"Travis doesn't want to fumble this one," a source previously claimed. "He's been putting a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of his proposal perfect, especially the ring."
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, who made more than $45million in 2024 between his play on the field and his several endorsement deals, didn't want to go the cheap route when it came to the ring, sources had claimed.
They said: "The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12million on it. No one's going to be able to call him cheap!"
Well, the 35-year-old didn't exactly spend millions on Swift's engagement ring, as it is believed he forked over $600,000 instead.
The Perfect Proposal?
Ronnie Agami, owner of Universal Diamonds in Atlanta, shared his thoughts on Swift's ring and said: "Old cut diamonds have always been desirable and hard to come by, but this might make them even more rare.
"Elongated antique cushion cuts of this size, set in a handcrafted yellow gold ring, are exceptionally rare."
According to Agami, for an eight to 10-carat stone of this quality, "you’re looking at a value in the range of $400,000 to $600,000."
On Tuesday, August 26, Swift and Kelce both announced they are engaged, as the Bad Blood hitmaker captioned an Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Several photos were included alongside the caption, which featured Swift and the famous athlete embracing one another after Kelce proposed.
Another pic put Swift's giant engagement ring on display.
While things seemed to turn out all right, Kelce is believed to have been sweating up a storm before his proposal.
A source previously said Kelce wanted the proposal to be "unforgettable, and that includes finding the right ring. He wants something that will sweep Taylor off her feet."
'It Was Beautiful'
EXCLUSIVE: Impatient Taylor Swift Demanded She Be Engaged by 'The Start of NFL Season' — Radar Reveals the Full Inside Story of How Travis Kelce Was Under 'Intense Proposal Pressure' After 2 Years of Dating
At the time, the insider claimed Kelce was "stressing out" over the proposal.
They continued: "He's not the type to do things halfway, so he's been brainstorming the perfect location, and it all has to be a big surprise. He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs. He's really obsessing over it."
According to Kelce's father, Ed, his son proposed in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Ed spilled the details of the moment in a new interview: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.' ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.
"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Now, Kelce and Swift will spend months planning what many believe will be the "Wedding of the Century."