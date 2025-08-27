EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce Was 'Scared Stiff' Picking Out Taylor Swift's '$600K' Engagement Ring and Felt 'Pressured' Perfecting Proposal Details — 'No One Is Going To Call Him Cheap'

"Travis doesn't want to fumble this one," a source previously claimed. "He's been putting a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of his proposal perfect, especially the ring."

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, who made more than $45million in 2024 between his play on the field and his several endorsement deals, didn't want to go the cheap route when it came to the ring, sources had claimed.

They said: "The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12million on it. No one's going to be able to call him cheap!"

Well, the 35-year-old didn't exactly spend millions on Swift's engagement ring, as it is believed he forked over $600,000 instead.