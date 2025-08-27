Ana Navarro's Greek Getaway Meltdown! 'The View' Firebrand Explodes on Trump Ahead of Season 29 — After She Was Warned to Cool It On Prez Bashing

"Latino Trumpers, is [this] the s--- you all voted for? So your tias & abuelas can be spied on?" Navarro fumed over a CBS news headline about the president’s team bringing back the practice of “neighborhood checks” to screen immigrants applying for citizenship.

In a second Story, the Nicaraguan native asked, "Where are all them Christians at? over a statement from New York Governor Kathy Hochul calling out the reported ICE detention of a young girl along with her mother and adult brother in Manhattan

"President Trump promised only to target the ‘worst of the worst,’ but ICE continues to target families, students, and those contributing to society. With less than half of immigration arrests by ICE involving someone with a conviction or criminal history, it is long past time they focus on removing violent criminals, as they promised – and stop terrorizing children.

"If a seven-year-old is who President Trump considers the 'worst of the worst,' then the promise was a lie from the start," Hochul wrote in the August 18 press release, which Navarro just revisited.