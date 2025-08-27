Ana Navarro's Greek Getaway Meltdown! 'The View' Firebrand Explodes on Trump Ahead of Season 29 — After She Was Warned to Cool It On Prez Bashing
Not even a relaxing family vacation in Greece could cool down Ana Navarro's rage against Donald Trump.
The View panelist went on a tirade about the president while on a sailing getaway ahead of the show's 29th season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Navarro, 53, seethed over Trump's immigration policies and slammed "Latino Trumpers" in several unhinged Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 27, despite her peaceful and stunning location.
Railing Against Trump
"Latino Trumpers, is [this] the s--- you all voted for? So your tias & abuelas can be spied on?" Navarro fumed over a CBS news headline about the president’s team bringing back the practice of “neighborhood checks” to screen immigrants applying for citizenship.
In a second Story, the Nicaraguan native asked, "Where are all them Christians at? over a statement from New York Governor Kathy Hochul calling out the reported ICE detention of a young girl along with her mother and adult brother in Manhattan
"President Trump promised only to target the ‘worst of the worst,’ but ICE continues to target families, students, and those contributing to society. With less than half of immigration arrests by ICE involving someone with a conviction or criminal history, it is long past time they focus on removing violent criminals, as they promised – and stop terrorizing children.
"If a seven-year-old is who President Trump considers the 'worst of the worst,' then the promise was a lie from the start," Hochul wrote in the August 18 press release, which Navarro just revisited.
'Just Chilling' While Raging
Navarro's critical comments about Trump came as a stark contrast to what she simultaneously told fans in a carousel of photos and videos while on her Greek sailing getaway.
"Still out here. Just chilling and enjoying the wonders of the world. A blessed, happy girl on a boat with her people and puppy," the CNN commentator wrote next to snapshots while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, getting ready to eat an octopus lunch, and cuddling with her pooch aboard the vessel.
The day prior, Navarro shared photos and videos of herself frolicking in the water with her husband, Alberto Cárdenas, and two rarely seen stepdaughters off Greece's Romvi Island.
In another photo showing her collection of straw sun hats strewn across one of the boat's cushions, the ABC personality still had Trump on her mind, huffing, "I wear many hats….except MAGA," in the caption.
Season 29's Liberal Guests
While Navarro soaks up the sun an ocean away, ABC announced The View will return for its 29th season on September 8.
Right out of the gate, it doesn't appear that the talent bookers took any of the complaints about the show only catering to left-leaning guests to heart.
According to the free ticketing service used by the gabfest, the first week's guests will include liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Barbie star and Democrat activist America Ferrera, and fellow left-wing activist and Shrinking actor Michael Urie.
Left-Wing Echo Chamber
Following a report that found The View welcomed 102 liberal guests in the first half of 2025 with zero conservative voices represented, ABC was demanding answers about how things got so lopsided and wanted to see a change.
"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," a network insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about the imbalance on his Substack. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."
"Top brass wants change, fast," the insider added about the investigation.
“There’s a credibility issue,” one producer told Shuter about the lack of conservative viewpoints. "It’s not just right-wing noise. It’s a real problem."
The show's only conservative panelist, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, thinks she's merely “window dressing” and has almost no input on discussions or guests, Shuter reported.
“She’s tried to speak up, but when 102 Democrats get booked first, the message is loud and clear," the insider sighed.