EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Gripped by Same Paranoia' That Haunted His Tragic Mom Princess Diana Before He Fled Royal Family for New Life in America With Meghan

Prince Harry was consumed by the same fears that haunted his tragic mother Princess Diana before he decided to quit the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The royal rebel infamously stepped back from royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle – with the pair shocking the monarchy when they announced in January that year they would no longer serve as senior royals.

Biographer Andrew Morton has now claimed Harry's suspicions peaked after Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Prince William and a young Prince George – a photograph that underlined the future line of succession.