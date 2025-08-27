EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Went to War to Block Leak of Funeral Plans — As They Reveal How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will be ‘Central’ to Ceremony
King Charles personally authorized a pushback campaign against newspapers after detailed funeral plans – including the role of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – were leaked to the press, multiple sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The 76-year-old monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was said to be furious after The Daily Telegraph published a front-page story revealing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be given central roles at his eventual funeral, code-named "London Bridge."
'An Incredibly Delicate Leak'
It was a report that also disclosed the royal and national mourning period would be shorter than for Queen Elizabeth II and that Charles' commitment to the environment would be reflected in sustainable elements throughout the ceremony.
A source familiar with the matter said: "It was an incredibly delicate leak. For it to come out while the king is still alive and dealing with illness was startling.
"What inflamed it further was the information about Harry and Meghan — details the palace had no wish to see public. That triggered an instant effort to clamp down."
An 'Attack' On The Palace
Another insider said: "The palace saw the leak as an attack. Charles' staff moved quickly to control the fallout, intent on stopping any talk of reconciliation from gaining ground in the press before they were prepared."
The campaign is said to have been led by Tobyn Andreae, 59, the king's communications secretary and a former editor at the Daily Mail.
According to one senior Fleet Street source, Andreae had a "meltdown" on the phone with Telegraph editors, lobbying them for more than 24 hours to delay or amend publication.
The editors refused.
A journalist with knowledge of the exchange said: "The Telegraph refused to be pushed around. That infuriated Andreae, who was strongly opposed to the piece appearing at that time."
Once the piece appeared, Andreae is understood to have moved to limit its reach.
He is said to have used WhatsApp groups of royal correspondents – known as the rota – to discredit the story and warn other outlets against repeating it.
Messages seen by reporters described the article as "unconscionable" and "offensive," given the king's ongoing treatment.
One source who saw the texts said: "It was an unmistakable warning. The message was that any outlet repeating the Telegraph's report risked losing access to palace cooperation. The strategy worked – no other UK paper picked up the story."
King Charles Desire To End Family Rift
The Telegraph article marked the first time a mainstream UK outlet had provided such detail about "London Bridge," an operation usually kept tightly under wraps.
It noted William, Prince of Wales, 43, will already have become king by the time of the funeral, making his brother's potential role "even more sensitive," according to one source.
Another insider added: "It's amazing Harry and Meghan will be central to Charles' funeral, but it shows just how desperate he is to mend his family before he dies and bring them all back together again."
"But that is something he does not want out there as he sees it as private."