Nicole Scherzinger, 47, Flaunts Unbelievable Bikini Body — as the Internet Roasts Her for Being 'Filled With Plastic'

After wrapping her Tony Award-winning performance in Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Scherzinger jetted off on a tropical vacation for some much-needed relaxation.

She later took to Instagram to share several vacation snaps of herself frolicking on the beach and posing in tiny bikinis.

One post featured a reel of Scherzinger on the beach, which she captioned, "I adapt quick, what can I say?"

The reel, which racked up over 36,000 likes, featured Scherzinger in a royal blue triangle string bikini as she laid on her back in the white sand while clear water washed over her.