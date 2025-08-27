Your tip
Nicole Scherzinger, 47, Flaunts Unbelievable Bikini Body — as the Internet Roasts Her for Being 'Filled With Plastic'

nicole scherzinger bikini body instagram trolled plastic surgery rumors pp
Aug. 27 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger has proved age is just a number by sharing a series of sizzling bikini pictures on Instagram, flaunting her toned curves, but some critics accused her of being "filled with plastic," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While many fans praised Scherzinger, 47, in her comment section and called her a "goddess," others weren't as sold on the singer's physique being natural and roasted her surgically-altered look.

Scherzinger Shares Sizzling Bikini Photos on Instagram

Photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM

Scherzinger shared thirst traps from her post-Broadway performance vacation.

After wrapping her Tony Award-winning performance in Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Scherzinger jetted off on a tropical vacation for some much-needed relaxation.

She later took to Instagram to share several vacation snaps of herself frolicking on the beach and posing in tiny bikinis.

One post featured a reel of Scherzinger on the beach, which she captioned, "I adapt quick, what can I say?"

The reel, which racked up over 36,000 likes, featured Scherzinger in a royal blue triangle string bikini as she laid on her back in the white sand while clear water washed over her.

Critic Says Scherzinger Looks Like She's 'Filled With Plastic'

nicole scherzinger bikini body antigua

Text reading, "They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, but it took me two days of vacation to get used to not working," was pasted across the top of the clip.

Scherzinger played it up for the camera, giggling as she posed with her arms above her head and one leg bent. She smiled as she moved her arms and arched her back, pressing her chest to the sky – and camera.

While fans drooled over the singer's sculpted body in the comments, one Instagram user mocked the stage performer was "filled with plenty of plastic" so she "should float well."

Scherzinger Avoids Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: MEGA

Scherzinger has been suspected of having lip filler, Botox and liposuction.

Scherzinger has been accused of going under the knife in the past, but has largely avoided commenting on any cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Critics have speculated the singer has had lip fillers, Botox, and liposuction, though Scherzinger has attributed her youthful, glowing complexion to a strict diet and healthy lifestyle.

She has confessed to having the pricey non-invasive EMFACE procedure, which targets wrinkles and aids in lifting sagging skin, as well as EMSCULPT, which claims to tone muscle and reduce fat without surgery.

Scherzinger Shares Beauty Secrets

Photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM

Scherzinger has admitted to having EMFACE and EMSCULPT procedures and shares workout videos on social media.

Despite her typical tight-lipped position on addressing plastic surgery rumors, Scherzinger has shared clips of herself hooked up to the EMFACE and EMSCULPT machines at a med spa in Essex.

The singer has also shared her fitness journey with social media followers. In a post from March, Scherzinger shared a video of herself working out in a skin-tight matching blue athletic set amid her grueling Broadway schedule.

She captioned the post: "Don’t feel like it? Perfect! That’s when showing up matters most. YOU'RE WORTH IT!"

