Georgia Republican Caught Claiming Trump Is In the Epstein Files in Damning Hot Mic Moment... and Begs 'Evidence' Be Released

When an attendee asked Collins if Trump is in the files, the politician was quick to give his thoughts.

"Yeah, I’m sure he's in there," Collins said at the August 13 Muscogee County GOP meeting, according to an audio clip uploaded to YouTube. The 58-year-old then explained his reasoning, saying it is because Trump "was the one that was telling the FBI about it."

He continued in the clip: "He’s the one that kicked [Epstein] out of Mar-a-Lago and then called the FBI... Yeah, yeah, he's in there."

After he was asked if he is going to vote for the files' release, Collins responded: "Oh, we need to release them. I have no problem releasing it, but you’ve got to go through the judicial."