Georgia Republican Caught Claiming Trump Is In the Epstein Files in Damning Hot Mic Moment... and Begs 'Evidence' Be Released
Donald Trump just can't get away from his old pal Jeffrey Epstein, as now a fellow Republican is claiming the president is in the late pedophile's files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Georgia Rep. Mike Collins was caught accusing his leader of being in the files in a hot mic moment captured during a county GOP meeting, according to a report.
What Did Mike Collins Say?
When an attendee asked Collins if Trump is in the files, the politician was quick to give his thoughts.
"Yeah, I’m sure he's in there," Collins said at the August 13 Muscogee County GOP meeting, according to an audio clip uploaded to YouTube. The 58-year-old then explained his reasoning, saying it is because Trump "was the one that was telling the FBI about it."
He continued in the clip: "He’s the one that kicked [Epstein] out of Mar-a-Lago and then called the FBI... Yeah, yeah, he's in there."
After he was asked if he is going to vote for the files' release, Collins responded: "Oh, we need to release them. I have no problem releasing it, but you’ve got to go through the judicial."
He added: "I'm not a lawyer and I'm not a judge, but it is more complicated than just saying, 'boom, here's the files.'"
A spokesperson for the Collins campaign had no problem backing up the Republican's comments, as they said in a statement: "Mike's words speak for themselves: President Trump was right about everything, kicked Epstein to the curb, and did nothing wrong.
"This 'story' is a massive nothingburger from never-Trump consultants using DNC talking points. They won't stop Mike's momentum delivering results for the America First agenda. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
We have reached out to the White House for comment.
Trump Tries To Bury Connection With Epstein
Trump has done his best to steer clear of any connection to the sex offender, who is believed to have died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in 2019 as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges, despite praising Epstein while he was still alive.
In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine that Epstein is a "terrific guy.
"He's a lot of fun to be with," the future president told the magazine. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
Despite this, Trump has called his connection to Epstein a "hoax," and even claimed he was not in the files when asked by reporters in July. Even with speculation of what the twosome may have done while spending time together, there is one person who claims the controversial politician did not behave badly: Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell Defends Trump
The former Madam and Epstein's partner, who is currently serving out a 20-year sentence in a Texas prison for sex trafficking, defended Trump during her jailhouse interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Maxwell claimed she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls.
She claimed: "The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."
Maxwell, however, was bashed by social media, as they accused the 63-year-old of "protecting" Trump in hopes of getting a pardon.