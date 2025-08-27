Denise Richards’ Divorce Court Bombshell: Tormented Real Housewife Provides Shocking Photos to Judge in Desperate Bid to Prove Ex-husband Aaron Phypers Trashed Their Six-bedroom Mansion

Denise Richards has handed a judge shocking photos she claimed are proof her estranged husband Aaron Phypers trashed their six-bedroom mansion amid their messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards, 54, on July 7 and listed their date of separation as July 4.

Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru.