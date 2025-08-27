Denise Richards’ Divorce Court Bombshell: Tormented Real Housewife Provides Shocking Photos to Judge in Desperate Bid to Prove Ex-husband Aaron Phypers Trashed Their Six-bedroom Mansion
Denise Richards has handed a judge shocking photos she claimed are proof her estranged husband Aaron Phypers trashed their six-bedroom mansion amid their messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards, 54, on July 7 and listed their date of separation as July 4.
Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru.
Denise Richards Submits Photos of Home in 'Disarray' to the Court
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, boxes can be seen thrown all over floor, while blankets and other piles of belongings appeared to be tossed around carelessly.
Some area appeared to show damage to the floor.
Richards said alongside the photos: "Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the (home) and left the house in a state of disarray."
A source close to Phypers reportedly said he denied all of Richards' allegations and insisted he did not leave his home or family in "disarray."
Source Close to Aaron Phypers Denies Denise Richards' Allegations
While Richards has accused Phypers of turning the home they once shared upside down, the source alleged reality is quite the opposite.
The source claimed Phypers and his family cleaned up the mansion "a ton" since Richards moved out in 2023.
As for the damaged floors, the source explained they were in the process of being replaced.
Richards has demanded her estranged husband and his family vacate the home and claimed she's still listed on the lease with Phypers.
Denise Richards Asks Aaron Phypers and His Family to Vacate the Home
Richards said she wanted Phypers and his family to leave the property for eight-hours so she can collect her late mother's belongings, clothings and her dogs.
The Bravo star said in court documents filed August 20: "Aaron and I are still on the lease for the (home).
"When I moved out of the (home) over two years, I left many of my personal items and my late mother's items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the (home)."
In addition to allegedly destroying the home, Richards claimed Phypers has not been keeping up with rent.
Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Has Been Late on Rent
The Wild Things star claimed she received an email from the landlord on July 24 warning her the "eviction process" would be starting soon, causing her to fear for her beloved pets' wellbeing.
Richards said the dogs were allowed to stay at the home in May when she was having surgeries, but Phypers has allegedly "refused" to allow her to retrieve them.
Court documents stated: "The landlord has made it clear that Aaron has not been responding to his numerous calls and text messages.
"If I am not able to retrieve my dogs and belongings, I believe … my property (will be) destroyed or discarded during the eviction process."
Richards also claimed she "learned from the landlord" the 52-year-old "has apparently not paid the rent on the (home) and left the house in a state of disarray."