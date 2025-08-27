Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Denise Richards

Denise Richards’ Divorce Court Bombshell: Tormented Real Housewife Provides Shocking Photos to Judge in Desperate Bid to Prove Ex-husband Aaron Phypers Trashed Their Six-bedroom Mansion

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA; Los Angeles Superior Court

Denise Richards has accused Aaron Phypers of trashing their home amid their messy divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Denise Richards has handed a judge shocking photos she claimed are proof her estranged husband Aaron Phypers trashed their six-bedroom mansion amid their messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards, 54, on July 7 and listed their date of separation as July 4.

Since he filed to dissolve the marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order against the wellness guru.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Submits Photos of Home in 'Disarray' to the Court

Photo of the home Denise Richards shared with Aaron Phypers
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Richards claimed Phypers has left the home they once shared together in a 'state of disarray.'

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, boxes can be seen thrown all over floor, while blankets and other piles of belongings appeared to be tossed around carelessly.

Some area appeared to show damage to the floor.

Richards said alongside the photos: "Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the (home) and left the house in a state of disarray."

A source close to Phypers reportedly said he denied all of Richards' allegations and insisted he did not leave his home or family in "disarray."

Article continues below advertisement

Source Close to Aaron Phypers Denies Denise Richards' Allegations

Photo of the home Denise Richards shared with Aaron Phypers
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

A source close to Phypers alleged he and his family cleaned up the home 'a lot' since Richards moved out in 2023.

While Richards has accused Phypers of turning the home they once shared upside down, the source alleged reality is quite the opposite.

The source claimed Phypers and his family cleaned up the mansion "a ton" since Richards moved out in 2023.

As for the damaged floors, the source explained they were in the process of being replaced.

Richards has demanded her estranged husband and his family vacate the home and claimed she's still listed on the lease with Phypers.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Asks Aaron Phypers and His Family to Vacate the Home

Photo of the home Denise Richards shared with Aaron Phypers
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Richards has asked Phypers and his family to leave the home so she can collect her dogs and late mother's belongings.

Richards said she wanted Phypers and his family to leave the property for eight-hours so she can collect her late mother's belongings, clothings and her dogs.

The Bravo star said in court documents filed August 20: "Aaron and I are still on the lease for the (home).

"When I moved out of the (home) over two years, I left many of my personal items and my late mother's items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the (home)."

In addition to allegedly destroying the home, Richards claimed Phypers has not been keeping up with rent.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Photo of Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Richie Grainge

They Keep Us Sweating! The Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2025 — Including Bella Hadid's Near-Wardrobe Malfunction

Photos of John Rudat

Shocking Blood-Soaked Images Show New York Model Beaten to a Pulp and Left Disfigured While Defending Women From 'Drug Dealing Illegal Migrant' on Tram

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Has Been Late on Rent

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of the home Denise Richards shared with Aaron Phypers
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Richards claimed the landlord told her Phypers has 'not paid the rent.'

The Wild Things star claimed she received an email from the landlord on July 24 warning her the "eviction process" would be starting soon, causing her to fear for her beloved pets' wellbeing.

Richards said the dogs were allowed to stay at the home in May when she was having surgeries, but Phypers has allegedly "refused" to allow her to retrieve them.

Court documents stated: "The landlord has made it clear that Aaron has not been responding to his numerous calls and text messages.

"If I am not able to retrieve my dogs and belongings, I believe … my property (will be) destroyed or discarded during the eviction process."

Richards also claimed she "learned from the landlord" the 52-year-old "has apparently not paid the rent on the (home) and left the house in a state of disarray."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.