'Fake' Florida Dentist Accused Of Using Nail Glue to Attach Veneers on Patients... and Left Them Desperately Needing 'Emergency Surgery'
More weird things are happening in Florida, as this time a woman is being accused of pretending to be a dentist and injuring patients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emely Martinez now faces at least four counts of practicing dentistry without a license, and has also been charged with fraud.
Details Of Her Alleged Crime
The 35-year-old, who allegedly advertised on social media under the name It's the Veneerlady, offered veneers at a cheaper rate, but now some have come to understand why that might have been.
According to police in Florida, Martinez was unlicensed and had no schooling when she performed this work, which left several patients with huge bills from emergency dental work to reverse the damage.
In one particular case, Martinez allegedly incorrectly put in the veneers, leaving the unidentified patient with "pain and injury." According to authorities, a real dentist then had to perform "emergency dental surgery" to save her natural teeth.
The hero dentist then discovered Martinez allegedly used "nail glue" to insert the veneers.
'Not Licensed To Put In Veneers'
"They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed," Pinellas Park Police Department Sgt. Windy Vater said in an interview.
She added: "She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers. And in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that."
Two other people also reported Martinez after experiencing pain and infections following the procedures, according to arrest warrants.
According to a patient, Martinez allegedly presented herself as a licensed professional; however, they soon learned the suspect had no such certificate.
As far as the fraud charge, another victim is said to have suffered "ongoing consequences" from Martinez's "dental" work, according to police.
Martinez allegedly charged the woman $1,600, but the veneers kept falling out. When the victim confronted Martinez, she allegedly refused to offer a refund and then "ceased contact."
Records also show Martinez was arrested earlier this year and is charged with performing unlicensed dental work.
No Corners Are Cut?
On her social media page, a post from earlier this month noted there were "way too many on the wait list / stand by list for us to go back and forth."
She added: "We are not trying to be difficult. However, the risk of an empty spot being wasted when our list for 3 areas is 20+ isn’t fair to those patiently waiting."
Martinez also claimed she "strictly enforces discipline as much as I do sanitation. NO CORNERS ARE CUT, which is why our results look the way they do."
Martinez also has countless before-and-after photos of her patients following her work, and one person has even defended the alleged "fake doctor."
"No matter who/what has to say about her charges or using this for weekly entertainment... with anything, the amount of good she has done surpasses all the wrong!" one person wrote on Facebook.