'Fake' Florida Dentist Accused Of Using Nail Glue to Attach Veneers on Patients... and Left Them Desperately Needing 'Emergency Surgery'

The 35-year-old, who allegedly advertised on social media under the name It's the Veneerlady, offered veneers at a cheaper rate, but now some have come to understand why that might have been.

According to police in Florida, Martinez was unlicensed and had no schooling when she performed this work, which left several patients with huge bills from emergency dental work to reverse the damage.

In one particular case, Martinez allegedly incorrectly put in the veneers, leaving the unidentified patient with "pain and injury." According to authorities, a real dentist then had to perform "emergency dental surgery" to save her natural teeth.

The hero dentist then discovered Martinez allegedly used "nail glue" to insert the veneers.