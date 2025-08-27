Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > crime

'Fake' Florida Dentist Accused Of Using Nail Glue to Attach Veneers on Patients... and Left Them Desperately Needing 'Emergency Surgery'

Photo of teeth, glue gun.
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Emely Martinez may not be a dentist after all.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

More weird things are happening in Florida, as this time a woman is being accused of pretending to be a dentist and injuring patients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emely Martinez now faces at least four counts of practicing dentistry without a license, and has also been charged with fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of Her Alleged Crime

A woman in Florida has been accused of pretending to be a dentist.
Source: Caroline Lm/UNSPLASH

A woman in Florida has been accused of pretending to be a dentist.

The 35-year-old, who allegedly advertised on social media under the name It's the Veneerlady, offered veneers at a cheaper rate, but now some have come to understand why that might have been.

According to police in Florida, Martinez was unlicensed and had no schooling when she performed this work, which left several patients with huge bills from emergency dental work to reverse the damage.

In one particular case, Martinez allegedly incorrectly put in the veneers, leaving the unidentified patient with "pain and injury." According to authorities, a real dentist then had to perform "emergency dental surgery" to save her natural teeth.

The hero dentist then discovered Martinez allegedly used "nail glue" to insert the veneers.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not Licensed To Put In Veneers'

Photo of Emely Martinez
Source: Pinellas County Jail

Emely Martinez allegedly used nail glue to attach veneers on patients.

"They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed," Pinellas Park Police Department Sgt. Windy Vater said in an interview.

She added: "She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers. And in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that."

Two other people also reported Martinez after experiencing pain and infections following the procedures, according to arrest warrants.

According to a patient, Martinez allegedly presented herself as a licensed professional; however, they soon learned the suspect had no such certificate.

Article continues below advertisement

One patient had to undergo 'emergency dental surgery to save her natural teeth.
Source: Oskan Gunner/UNSPLASH

One patient had to undergo 'emergency dental surgery to save her natural teeth.

As far as the fraud charge, another victim is said to have suffered "ongoing consequences" from Martinez's "dental" work, according to police.

Martinez allegedly charged the woman $1,600, but the veneers kept falling out. When the victim confronted Martinez, she allegedly refused to offer a refund and then "ceased contact."

Records also show Martinez was arrested earlier this year and is charged with performing unlicensed dental work.

Article continues below advertisement

No Corners Are Cut?

Martinez is also being charged with fraud.
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Martinez is also being charged with fraud.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Mayor Jacob Frey, Annunciation Catholic School

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Rages Over 'Thoughts and Prayers' Reaction In Emotional Press Conference Over Catholic School Shooting That 'Killed Two Students and Left Seventeen Injured'

picture of Lily Phillips

Tearful Parents of OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Beg Her to End 'Degrading' Sex Stunts — as They Say They'll Sell House to Make Her Quit

On her social media page, a post from earlier this month noted there were "way too many on the wait list / stand by list for us to go back and forth."

She added: "We are not trying to be difficult. However, the risk of an empty spot being wasted when our list for 3 areas is 20+ isn’t fair to those patiently waiting."

Martinez also claimed she "strictly enforces discipline as much as I do sanitation. NO CORNERS ARE CUT, which is why our results look the way they do."

Martinez also has countless before-and-after photos of her patients following her work, and one person has even defended the alleged "fake doctor."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"No matter who/what has to say about her charges or using this for weekly entertainment... with anything, the amount of good she has done surpasses all the wrong!" one person wrote on Facebook.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.