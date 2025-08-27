EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s 'Creepy' Flirtation with Attorney General Pam Bondi, 59, Analyzed by Top Body Language Expert — The Don 'Finds Her Beautiful and Wants Her To Know It'
Donald Trump has been showing how attractive he finds Pam Bondi with not just his words, but with his physical movements, a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline.
"Without a doubt, Trump finds Pam beautiful, and he wants her to know it," Inbaal Hongiman says of the president and his stunning attorney general.
'Look at Pam'
Trump's latest tell came during a Tuesday, August 26, cabinet meeting with reporters present.
While dissing the physical appearances of "aged" New York Senator Chuck Schumer and "slob" Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Trump, 79, looked across the table at Bondi, 59.
"When you're in politics, looks don't matter," the president joked while gazing at Bondi. "Look at Pam, I would never say she's beautiful, because that would be the end of my political career," the married Commander-in-Chief added, as the room erupted in laughter.
'Restraining His Gestures'
"When critiquing the physical appearance of Chuck Schumer and Pam Bondi, that old, animated hand action returns, and it is intense," Hongiman explains.
"At the start of the clip, when Trump mocks Schumer’s appearance, we see the old New York real estate mogul reemerge," the body language guru reveals.
"This is ‘Trump Towers Trump’ speaking. From a body language perspective, the Trump of today is markedly different from the Trump of his first term."
"Back then, he used his hands freely, often holding them up for entire speeches, constantly in motion as he spoke. Now, second-term Trump appears more disciplined, consciously restraining his gestures and moving his hands as little as possible," Hongiman continues.
Trump's 'Affectionate Stance'
"Those wheeler-dealer hands are the salesman’s signature, rolling and shifting to distract the ‘customer.’ Palms facing outward, the message is: he has nothing to hide. The hands exclaim, 'It’s costing me more!'" Hongiman describes.
"The moment he mentions Pam by name, his gestures shift. His hands come closer together, forming a narrow channel — a strikingly more affectionate stance compared to his usual broad gestures."
"These narrower movements resemble an embrace, almost a cuddle. He raises his palms upward in a submissive gesture and nods his head apologetically. He may resist openly calling Pam beautiful, but his body language betrays the thought," Hongiman says about Trump's true feelings.
Following his compliment towards Bondi, Trump brought his hands back to his lap and out of view of the table.
"After that brief moment of vulnerability, Trump reins himself back in. His hands return to controlled, measured movements – and the second-term Trump persona resumes," Hongiman observes.
'So Inappropriate'
Trump's comment about Bondi's beauty rubbed a number of people the wrong way, with several calling it "creepy" via comments on X.
"What does looks have to do with anything?" one person asked about the video of the cabinet meeting, while a second claimed, "So sexual harassment is back."
"Because it's totally appropriate for the sitting president to comment on the physical appearance of his female cabinet members...." a third person huffed, while a fourth called Trump "so inappropriate and coarse."
Trump has been a fan of Bondi for years, even mentioning during his first term in 2018 that he would love to add the then-Florida attorney general to his White House team after firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“I know her very well,” the president said at the time. “In the meantime, she’s got a very good job. She’s doing a very good job. She’s always done a very good job. But in some form, I’d love to have her in the administration.”
In his second term, Trump brought on Bondi as his attorney general.