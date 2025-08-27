EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s 'Creepy' Flirtation with Attorney General Pam Bondi, 59, Analyzed by Top Body Language Expert — The Don 'Finds Her Beautiful and Wants Her To Know It'

"Without a doubt, Trump finds Pam beautiful, and he wants her to know it," Inbaal Hongiman says of the president and his stunning attorney general .

Donald Trump has been showing how attractive he finds Pam Bondi with not just his words, but with his physical movements, a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline .

Trump tried to awkwardly get out of a flirtation with Bondi during an August 26 cabinet meeting.

"When you're in politics, looks don't matter," the president joked while gazing at Bondi. "Look at Pam, I would never say she's beautiful, because that would be the end of my political career," the married Commander-in-Chief added, as the room erupted in laughter.

While dissing the physical appearances of "aged" New York Senator Chuck Schumer and "slob" Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker , Trump, 79, looked across the table at Bondi, 59.

Trump's latest tell came during a Tuesday, August 26, cabinet meeting with reporters present.

Trump has used less wild hand gestures during his second term as president.

"When critiquing the physical appearance of Chuck Schumer and Pam Bondi, that old, animated hand action returns, and it is intense," Hongiman explains.

"At the start of the clip, when Trump mocks Schumer’s appearance, we see the old New York real estate mogul reemerge," the body language guru reveals.

"This is ‘Trump Towers Trump’ speaking. From a body language perspective, the Trump of today is markedly different from the Trump of his first term."

"Back then, he used his hands freely, often holding them up for entire speeches, constantly in motion as he spoke. Now, second-term Trump appears more disciplined, consciously restraining his gestures and moving his hands as little as possible," Hongiman continues.