Trump's Eldest Son Don Jr. Claims JB Pritzker is Trying to 'Inspire a 3rd Assassination Attempt' on His Father — As the Illinois Governor Urges Citizens to 'Disrupt' Republicans

On Sunday, April 27, Pritzker urged his followers to not standby while Trump ruins the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

JB Pritzker's speech calling out the Trump administration caught the attention of plenty, including the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. , who claimed the Illinois’ Democratic governor's harsh words may put his father in danger... again.

Don Jr. accused Pritzker of 'trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt' on his dad.

During the speech – given at the New Hampshire Democratic party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen dinner – the 60-year-old said: “It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once."

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," he added in a room filled with everyone from activists to donors.

He continued: "These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have.”