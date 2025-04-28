Your tip
Trump's Eldest Son Don Jr. Claims JB Pritzker is Trying to 'Inspire a 3rd Assassination Attempt' on His Father — As the Illinois Governor Urges Citizens to 'Disrupt' Republicans

JB Pritzker's New Hampshire speech riled up Donald Trump Jr..

April 28 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

JB Pritzker's speech calling out the Trump administration caught the attention of plenty, including the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., who claimed the Illinois’ Democratic governor's harsh words may put his father in danger... again.

On Sunday, April 27, Pritzker urged his followers to not standby while Trump ruins the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the speech – given at the New Hampshire Democratic party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen dinner – the 60-year-old said: “It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once."

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," he added in a room filled with everyone from activists to donors.

He continued: "These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have.”

While Pritzker received a round of applause and cheers for his words, not everyone was clapping, as Don. Jr quickly took to X to throw his latest tantrum.

"Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?" the 47-year-old cried. However, not everyone was on board.

One person raged: "Settle down drama queen, that’s not at all what he is doing or saying."

Another blasted: "Nobody has said such a thing apart from you. Are you inciting violence by any chance?" while one user sarcastically added, "Because a 'megaphone and microphone' that he’s talking about is a lethal weapon."

On July 13, 2024, during a Pennsylvania rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump, only clipping his ear in a now infamous photo.

The attempt left two people dead, the shooter as well as Trump supporter Corey Comperatore.

Just two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with attempting to kill Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course. The 78-year-old was participating in the fifth hole when shots were heard and he was tackled to the ground by his security agents.

Routh would later pen a letter addressed "To the World," in which he apologized: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.

"I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

Meanwhile, Trump hasn't exactly gained much love since being sworn in for his second president term, as his approval rating has crashed and burn.

Trump got 39 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval in a recent ABC poll, making it the lowest marks a president has had at this stage in their term. The previous low watermark for a president roughly 100 days into his term dates to 1945 with Harry S. Truman.

Despite the abysmal rating, Trump has instead focus on "bringing back" Columbus Day, after former president Joe Biden focused recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day on the holiday instead.

"The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much," Trump cried on Truth Social, but didn't muster up much support.

"Trump 'reinstating' Columbus Day claim is a sham, it's still a federal holiday. He's just stoking culture wars while ignoring real issues. Classic distraction from a man who can't lead, only divide," one person raged at the time.

