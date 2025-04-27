Donald Trump's Approval Rating Hits Rock Bottom, Reaching 80-Year Record Low for a President After Their First 100 Days In Office

According to a poll out early Sunday, the Washington Post and Ipsos claim just 39 percent of respondents said they approved of Trump's job performance, while 55 percent said they disapproved.

The previous low watermark for a president roughly 100 days into his term dates all the way back to 1945 with Harry S. Truman.

Participants in the poll claim the economy played a huge role in their disapproval of the GOP leader's second term, linking the crashing stock market to his controversial tariff announcement on "Liberation Day".

73 percent consider the economy to be in bad shape, and 53 percent say it has gotten worse on Trump's watch. And only 31 percent believe the commander-in-chief's argument that there will be a long-term payoff to his tariff strategy.