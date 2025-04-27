Donald Trump's Approval Rating Hits Rock Bottom, Reaching 80-Year Record Low for a President After Their First 100 Days In Office
Donald Trump's favorability among voters has continued to dip as he reaches 100 days of a second term.
The Republican president only got 39 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval in a recent ABC poll, marking it as the lowest point a president at this stage in their term could be at in 80 years.
According to a poll out early Sunday, the Washington Post and Ipsos claim just 39 percent of respondents said they approved of Trump's job performance, while 55 percent said they disapproved.
The previous low watermark for a president roughly 100 days into his term dates all the way back to 1945 with Harry S. Truman.
Participants in the poll claim the economy played a huge role in their disapproval of the GOP leader's second term, linking the crashing stock market to his controversial tariff announcement on "Liberation Day".
73 percent consider the economy to be in bad shape, and 53 percent say it has gotten worse on Trump's watch. And only 31 percent believe the commander-in-chief's argument that there will be a long-term payoff to his tariff strategy.
In a survey released last week of more than 900 voters conducted by the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute, around 54 percent of participants said they disapprove of the president's handling of the economy, immigration, foreign trade and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
In the same pole, almost 70 percent of voters said the Democratic Party, which has grappled with how to oppose Trump's second term, is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans, while 64 percent said the same about the GOP.
According to CNN pollster Harry Enten, Trump's net approval rating among independents has gone from negative 16 percent in 2017 to negative 22 percent in 2025, meaning the president has "broken his own record."
Enten said: "They don't like anything that's coming out of Donald Trump's (mouth) right now, absent maybe immigration, but when it comes to the economy, when it comes to overall, when it came to tariffs, it's a threesome for negativity among independents.
"They oppose, oppose, oppose. They, simply put, do not like the words that are coming out of Donald's Trump's mouth."
On Tuesday, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, warned that the chances of a U.S. recession have increased in the wake of Trump's tariffs and that an escalating trade war poses "material risks" for U.S. and global growth.
During a recent earnings call, he told analysts: "We are entering the second quarter with a markedly different operating environment than earlier this year."