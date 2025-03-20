JFK's Furious Grandson Jack Schlossberg Rants Family Were 'Not Consulted' Or Given 'Heads Up' By Trump Ahead of His JFK Files Drop
JFK's only grandson Jack Schlossberg has slammed Donald Trump for dropping his grandfather's files without warning.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 32-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, blasting Trump's morals and accusing him of "blindsiding" his family with the release of JFK's assassination documents earlier this week.
64,000 pages of files on President Kennedy's targeted murder were released under an executive order from Trump on Tuesday – leading the political to become personal for Schlossberg.
Schlossberg has been a longtime critic of the Trump administration, even mocking conservative candidates during last year's election cycle.
But now, he's coming after President Trump, Republican lawmakers, and the media for how his grandfather's files were handled.
In a series of posts on X, he claimed the Trump administration failed to give any member of Kennedy’s family a "heads up" before the files were released.
Schlossberg wrote: "A total surprise, and not a shocker!!"
In addition to his own thread about the files, Schlossberg took aim at a post on X from Utah Senator Mike Lee – a Republican – who asked: "Why did it take so long to release the JFK files?"
Schlossberg responded: "You really care about JFK’s legacy? You’re dismantling it."
The Democrat, who is the son of Kennedy’s daughter Caroline Kennedy, also bashed the news media for its heavy coverage of the decades-old documents.
In a video posted in front of a CNN broadcast with Harry Enten and Erin Burnett discussing the files, he said: "There’s so much actual news. Why are you covering this? … Stop."
But Schlossberg reserved his harshest criticism for Trump, claiming the MAGA chief has an "obsession" with his grandfather’s death.
He pointed out how the U.S. Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.), which Trump’s administration has recently weakened through job cuts and frozen foreign aid, was created by his grandfather in 1961.
Schlossberg also said of Trump's recent takeover of the Kennedy Center: "JFK celebrated the arts and culture. Trump attacks artist’s identities, took over the Kennedy center just to empty it out and pave it gold."
The JFK assassination has been a longstanding source of fascination for the American public.
After the 1992 film JFK fueled a surge in interest and conspiracy theories, Congress enacted a law requiring the National Archives to compile all U.S. government records related to the assassination.
This law stipulated all documents be released within 25 years.
According to the National Archives, nearly 99 percent of the known Kennedy-related files have now been made available to the public.
And, as RadarOnline.com reported, the long-awaited release of the top secret JFK files was one big anti-climax – according to many disgruntled amateur sleuths.
Fury quickly erupted over the disclosure of the documents, as they were heavily redacted.
The much-anticipated documents were published on the website of the National Archives, roughly 24 hours after Trump announced a trove of 80,000 pages of material would be released.
But many of the papers were poorly scanned or faded, making it impossible to read, while some contained illegible handwriting.
And, significantly, what’s been disclosed is already widely known – having been released by the Biden administration two years beforehand.
Although the released documents include handwritten notes and typewritten reports, they are unlikely to alter the established narrative of JFK's assassination.
They do provide insight into Lee Harvey Oswald’s pre-assassination activities, however, including his connections with Cuban and Soviet intelligence.
Additionally, one document includes a letter from a Russian who claimed to have warned U.S. officials in August 1963 that Oswald was planning to kill the president.