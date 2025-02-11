Chelsea Clinton Takes Leaf out of Donald Trump's Playbook As She Hits Back at Claim she Was Handed $84MILLION from USAID — Blaming FAKE NEWS for Accusation
Chelsea Clinton is sharply denying claims she was ever given $84million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The former First Daughter recently hit back at "lies and conspiracies" saying she received the massive amount via the Clinton Foundation, clarifying she "doesn't take a cent" and mocking the lack of fact-checking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have sought to dismantle the struggling government agency responsible for overseas humanitarian aid, agreeing that it is "beyond repair" and wasting billions.
Musk, with Trump's approval, led a civilian review of the federal government and concluded this week that the agency should be shut down.
The U.S. is the world's largest humanitarian aid donor, with USAID overseeing billions in assistance worldwide. Its programs include women's health, clean water, HIV/AIDS treatment, and anti-corruption efforts.
A viral claim recently suggested Chelsea, 44, personally received $84million through the Clinton Foundation, prompting her to fire back on social media.
She wrote on Monday: "Lies and conspiracies about my family and me are nothing new.
"Still, I am particularly troubled by the absurd claims that continue to pervade social media this week, fact checks be damned.
"Facts: I’m proud of the Clinton Foundation work that has helped tens of millions of people worldwide. Our impact speaks for itself.
"I don’t take a cent from the Foundation. Never have. In fact, my family personally contributes meaningfully to our work each year."
She added: "Misinformation isn't just noise—it's a weapon. Efforts to undermine good work won't stop us, and we stand in solidarity with those who are committed to truth, public health, progress, and the endless potential of our future."
The fact-checking website Snopes confirmed the claim Chelsea received the money directly was false.
Snopes wrote: "A graph that social media users claimed showed Chelsea Clinton received $84 million from USAID is actually a reference to the Clinton Foundation.
"Further, government data from fiscal years 2008-24 showed that USAID had not given more than $7.5 million to that foundation. Finally, tax returns show Chelsea Clinton does not receive any compensation for her work at the foundation."
While Snopes clarified Chelsea didn't receive direct compensation, the Clinton Foundation has received U.S. government funding – such as a $49,998 grant in 2010 for AmeriCorps National.
AmeriCorps, created under Bill Clinton's 1993 National and Community Trust Act, has ties to the foundation.
Additionally, USAID provided $7.49million to the Clinton Health Access Initiative between 2019 and 2021.
Rumors about USAID's future continue as a judge temporarily blocked Trump’s plan to place 2,200 workers on paid leave.
The ruling followed a lawsuit from two unions seeking to prevent the cuts, arguing the move violated the Constitution and caused harm to workers.
Trump aims to dismantle USAID, retaining only 611 employees and placing nearly 10,000 on leave. The court sided with the unions, reinstating 500 staff already on leave and halting further cuts.
USAID, the world’s largest aid donor, faces these challenges as part of Trump’s broader efforts to reduce federal spending.