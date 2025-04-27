President Donald Trump Mocked for 'Reinstating' Columbus Day and Attacking 'Woke' Democrats on Truth Social: 'A Man Who Can’t Lead, Only Divide'
Donald Trump has accused "woke" Democrats of denigrating Christopher Columbus' legacy.
The president has announced he will not follow Joe Biden's practice of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day in October, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, April 27, Trump released a statement and declared: "I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes."
He took to Truth Social and said: "The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.
"They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but 'WOKE', or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you'll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback. I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!"
Several critics online called out the president for his obsession with Columbus and taking action to directly bury one of the only national holidays recognizing indigenous people in the U.S.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of Trump's post and wrote: "We told the truth about who he is. It has nothing to do with any other Italian or person of Italian descent. He was a mass-murderer, thief, enslaver, torturer, and incompetent governor who was despised by his own men & fellow officers and died penniless after being imprisoned."
Another X user commented: "Trump's 'reinstating' Columbus Day claim is a sham, it's still a federal holiday. He's just stoking culture wars while ignoring real issues. Classic distraction from a man who can't lead, only divide."
A third person on the platform pointed out: "Columbus Day has been a Federal holiday all along. It's just not celebrated. There's nothing he can do to make people celebrate anything."
Former Democratic President Joe Biden was the first president to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, issuing a proclamation in 2021 that celebrated "the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples" and recognized "their inherent sovereignty".
The proclamation said "America was conceived on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people", but that with promise "we have never fully lived up to. That is especially true when it comes to upholding the rights and dignity of the Indigenous people who were here long before colonization of the Americas began".
The federal holiday, the second Monday in October, was still known as Columbus Day during Biden's term, but also as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Trump has long complained about Democrats tearing down statues of Columbus.
In 2017, he spoke out against a review of the 76-foot-tall statue of the explorer in New York's Columbus Circle that then-Mayor Bill de Blasio had ordered.
The first Trump administration also paid to restore a Columbus statue in Baltimore after it was dumped into the harbor during the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.