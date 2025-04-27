President Donald Trump Mocked for 'Reinstating' Columbus Day and Attacking 'Woke' Democrats on Truth Social: 'A Man Who Can’t Lead, Only Divide'

Several critics online called out the president for his obsession with Columbus and taking action to directly bury one of the only national holidays recognizing indigenous people in the U.S.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of Trump's post and wrote: "We told the truth about who he is. It has nothing to do with any other Italian or person of Italian descent. He was a mass-murderer, thief, enslaver, torturer, and incompetent governor who was despised by his own men & fellow officers and died penniless after being imprisoned."

Another X user commented: "Trump's 'reinstating' Columbus Day claim is a sham, it's still a federal holiday. He's just stoking culture wars while ignoring real issues. Classic distraction from a man who can't lead, only divide."

A third person on the platform pointed out: "Columbus Day has been a Federal holiday all along. It's just not celebrated. There's nothing he can do to make people celebrate anything."