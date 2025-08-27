Bruce Willis' Last Days Laid Bare: Movie Legend, 70, Forced Into New Home Without His Wife Emma and Kids — to Live With Caregivers 24/7
Bruce Willis has moved out of his family home, RadarOnline.com can report, amid his worsening battle with dementia.
The actor now lives nearby his wife Emma and their kids in a smaller home that can also house his caretakers.
Three years into his battle with "frontotemporal dementia," his wife made the difficult choice to move him to an easier living location.
Emma told ABC's Diane Sawyer the new house is only one-story, making it safer for the 70-year-old Die Hard star and his care team to navigate. There is also enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.
The 49-year-old said it was one of the hardest decisions she has made in their battle.
"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma said during a special titled, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
His Second Home
Emma said she and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, stop by daily for breakfast and dinner.
"It's our second home, so the girls have their things there," she said.
She added the house has an open door for Bruce's friends and family: "It's a house that is filled with love, warmth, and care and laughter, and it's been beautiful to see that. To see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun."
Emma Confronts the Truth
Emma also turned emotional during the interview when asked about the first time she started to notice something was wrong with the star.
"He would always love taking the girls to school," she recalled. "And then those school runs just started to not happen as much. And I thought, 'this is so weird.' For someone who was very talkative and energized, he was just a little quieter. When the family would get together he would just kind of melt a little bit."
She confessed his sudden and unexplained lack of emotion nearly crumbled their marriage, until the family found out the reason why,
"I didn't understand what was happening," Emma continued. "And I just thought, 'how can I remain in a marriage that doesn't feel like what we had? It doesn't feel like a marriage anymore.'
"It felt a little removed, very cold, not like the Bruce who is very warm and affectionate. To go in the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."
Bruce's Battle
Bruce retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia back in 2022, and then he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.
At the time, the family announcement in February 2023: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."
The statement added: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."