Bruce Willis' Last Days Laid Bare: Movie Legend, 70, Forced Into New Home Without His Wife Emma and Kids — to Live With Caregivers 24/7

Three years into his battle with "frontotemporal dementia," his wife made the difficult choice to move him to an easier living location.

Emma told ABC's Diane Sawyer the new house is only one-story, making it safer for the 70-year-old Die Hard star and his care team to navigate. There is also enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.

The 49-year-old said it was one of the hardest decisions she has made in their battle.

"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma said during a special titled, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."