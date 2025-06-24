Bruce Willis' New Family Heartbreak — As His Doting Daughter is Trolled For Posting Snap of Her Hugging 'Dying' Hollywood Star

Over the weekend, Tallulah Willis shared a few snaps with her ailing father, 70, and a few followers weren't supportive of her decision to post the content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tallulah responded to the comment: "Hi. I hear that. As a family, we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

Many fans were torn in the comments section over the photos of the Hollywood actor, with one writing: "I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!"

A few followers agreed with the content and appreciated the updates about the beloved actor, with one writing: "Thanks for sharing Bruce with us. It’s good to see his smile and yours as well."

Another wrote: "As a caregiver for my mom, who battled Alzheimer’s for over 10 years, your posts are a beautiful way of showing the joy in the small moments. Having a network of families who share this experience, and who are NOT judgmental, is everything. Those making negative comments hopefully will never have to go through this. I wish you all the best."

A third praised Bruce's daughter's decision to share the personal moments saying: "I love when you post photos making memories with your dad. I was my mother’s caregiver and she passed way in April from dementia and I cherish the memories I made with her, during hospice, forever."