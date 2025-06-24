Bruce Willis' New Family Heartbreak — As His Doting Daughter is Trolled For Posting Snap of Her Hugging 'Dying' Hollywood Star
Bruce Willis' daughter has been trolled for posting heartbreaking snaps of her father.
Over the weekend, Tallulah Willis shared a few snaps with her ailing father, 70, and a few followers weren't supportive of her decision to post the content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Time With Dad
Tallulah, 31, shared the photos with the caption: "Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful."
Many fans were torn in the comments section over the photos of the Hollywood actor, with one writing: "I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!"
Tallulah responded to the comment: "Hi. I hear that. As a family, we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."
A few followers agreed with the content and appreciated the updates about the beloved actor, with one writing: "Thanks for sharing Bruce with us. It’s good to see his smile and yours as well."
Another wrote: "As a caregiver for my mom, who battled Alzheimer’s for over 10 years, your posts are a beautiful way of showing the joy in the small moments. Having a network of families who share this experience, and who are NOT judgmental, is everything. Those making negative comments hopefully will never have to go through this. I wish you all the best."
A third praised Bruce's daughter's decision to share the personal moments saying: "I love when you post photos making memories with your dad. I was my mother’s caregiver and she passed way in April from dementia and I cherish the memories I made with her, during hospice, forever."
Painful Father's Day
On Father's Day, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an emotional message about the star's dementia battle – which made the celebration "profoundly sad."
The actor shares his two youngest daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with his wife, and is also the father of three adult daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore.
Along with a snap of Bruce cuddling his youngest daughters, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can, and to the children who show up for them. What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words.
"Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes. But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot."
Bruce Battle
The beloved action star retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia back in 2022, and then he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.
At the time, the family announcement in February 2023: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."
The statement added: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."