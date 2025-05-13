Inside Bruce Willis' Carer Wife's Mission to Find Cure For His Dementia — As She Declares It's Now Her Life's 'Why'
Emma Heming has found a purpose in the pain.
Since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, his devoted bride has been his rock – and is now leading the charge to raise awareness and find a cure the debilitating disease that's taken over her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Willis, 70, stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after his aphasia diagnosis – a brain disorder that impairs language skills. In 2023, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
While Willis fights his illness, Heming, 46, has spoken out about the emotional toll of being a caregiver, often stressing the importance of support for those in her shoes.
In her latest Instagram video, she gave an update on her latest advocacy work and why she feels so compelled to find a cure for the heartbreaking neurodegenerative disorder.
Bruce Willis’ Wife on a Mission to Cure FTD
Recently attending AFTD's Education Conference in Denver, Colorado, Heming – who tied the knot with Willis in 2009 – said she was "honored to speak about advocacy and how each of us can be a part of this movement for change."
She added: "When I became an FTD advocate, I had to get very clear on my 'why.' And for me, it's simple. I want to live in a world where there's a treatment and a cure for FTD.
"Advocacy comes in all shapes and sizes, but for me, some of the most rewarding advocacy that I've been able to do has been around policy and legislation."
In her caption, she continued: "Advocacy used to feel big and intimidating until I realized that staying silent helps no one and only delays the change we so desperately need for people living with FTD and their care partners."
Heming also said people are "so much more powerful when we work together" and noted how "real change begins when we’re willing to care out loud."
Heming on Her Role as a Caregiver
Earlier this year, Heming wrote what she called a "loving" tribute book about her dementia-riddled husband. The memoir, The Unexpected Journey, is due out in September.
It's described as a deeply personal account of caring for the Die Hard actor during his heartbreaking health battle – though sources claimed some members of Willis' family have thought it to be a sad cash grab.
She has insisted her first attempt at writing a book was "shaped by love" and meant to inspire and support other caregivers, saying: "I know that no two caregiving journeys are the same, but we are connected by the same unchosen thread.
"It’s not an easy path for you, your loved one, or your family. But I’m here to let you know that you are not alone, and, in time, you will find your footing, and a way forward."
In March, Heming shared another video asking for better support for caregivers and emphasizing their crucial role.
She explained: "I think there’s this common misconception that caregivers, they got it figured out, they got it covered, they’re good.
"I don’t subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."
Bruce's family has been rallying around the star with a "deep acceptance" throughout his dementia fight.
He shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with his ex Demi Moore, 62.