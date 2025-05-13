Inside Bruce Willis' Carer Wife's Mission to Find Cure For His Dementia — As She Declares It's Now Her Life's 'Why'

Willis, 70, stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after his aphasia diagnosis – a brain disorder that impairs language skills. In 2023, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

While Willis fights his illness, Heming, 46, has spoken out about the emotional toll of being a caregiver, often stressing the importance of support for those in her shoes.

In her latest Instagram video, she gave an update on her latest advocacy work and why she feels so compelled to find a cure for the heartbreaking neurodegenerative disorder.