EXCLUSIVE: We Break Down Every Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'I Do' Detail — From the Top-secret Location and Her Bridesmaids… to the Celebrity Guest List for the 'Wedding of the Decade'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally engaged after months of speculation, but now the buzz over what will unfold at their wedding has begun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While many expect the high-profile couple to top Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's huge wedding in Italy, other fans think they will keep it much more low-key.
Where Will The Wedding Be?
"I hope they show Jeff Bezos up in terms of how beautiful the wedding is but without all the ridiculous 'Famous people I don’t know are flying across the world to attend my wedding,'" one person on an online thread begged.
Another added: "I think and hope that Taylor has a private wedding that we don't know about until later on. There's going to be crazy people trying to do anything to get a glimpse of that wedding."
"I could totally see them only inviting true friends and family rather than celebrities and people they 'should' invite," a user said.
However, some think Swift and her future husband may have their highly anticipated romantic event at the "Holiday House," the Rhode Island estate the singer bought for $17million in 2013. The 11,000-square-foot property is believed to have inspired one of her songs, The Last Great American Dynasty.
Swift also grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, and she's been open about how it impacted her childhood, which has led fans to note this as a possible wedding location.
She was once told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show: "I would walk around the Christmas trees all day and pick them off and put them in like a little basket, so that people wouldn't have bugs in their house."
"What an adorable little hobby for a child," she added at the time.
As for her bridesmaids, there is one person who is expected to be a part of it: Gigi Hadid, as the pair reportedly have a wedding pact.
Swift's Bridesmaids Details
"They've made a pledge to be a huge part of each other's wedding planning when the time comes, and they're looking forward to a huge bachelorette bash to celebrate the happy news once it's all official," a source previously said.
Hadid, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, is believed to have laid out a plan with the Bad Blood hitmaker for when they were both engaged, as the insider said: "Only Gigi and Taylor know the real timetable, and they're already plotting out the parties!"
Kelce's sister, Kylie, and Swift's longtime friend Selena Gomez are also believed to be on the potential bridesmaids list. The megastar's brother, Austin, may find himself as part of the group.
However, longtime friend Blake Lively shouldn't expect an invite, especially after Swift found herself in the movie star's legal drama with Justin Baldoni.
Who Is On The Guest List?
If A-listers are not part of the wedding group, they can still be a part of the affair by being on the guest list.
Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift during her giant Eras Tour, will most likely be there, as could Ed Sheeran, another collaborator. Cara Delevigne, part of Swift's "girl squad," should also expect an invite in the mail.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has been photographed with the 35-year-old, may be at the wedding, as well as Swift's notable producer, Jack Antonoff, and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley.
Swift was at Antonoff and Qualley's wedding in August 2023.
On Tuesday, August 27, Swift and Kelce both announced they are tying the knot, as the Love Story singer captioned an Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
A batch of photos was included alongside the caption, which featured Swift and the NFL star embracing one another after Kelce dropped down to one knee and proposed.
Another snap put Swift's giant engagement ring on display.
While her loyal supporters were all giddy over the news, critics accused the pair of making a "PR move" and announcing it with only days to go before the NFL season starts.