EXCLUSIVE: We Break Down Every Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'I Do' Detail — From the Top-secret Location and Her Bridesmaids… to the Celebrity Guest List for the 'Wedding of the Decade'

While many expect the high-profile couple to top Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez 's huge wedding in Italy , other fans think they will keep it much more low-key.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally engaged after months of speculation, but now the buzz over what will unfold at their wedding has begun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I hope they show Jeff Bezos up in terms of how beautiful the wedding is but without all the ridiculous 'Famous people I don’t know are flying across the world to attend my wedding,'" one person on an online thread begged.

Another added: "I think and hope that Taylor has a private wedding that we don't know about until later on. There's going to be crazy people trying to do anything to get a glimpse of that wedding."

"I could totally see them only inviting true friends and family rather than celebrities and people they 'should' invite," a user said.

However, some think Swift and her future husband may have their highly anticipated romantic event at the "Holiday House," the Rhode Island estate the singer bought for $17million in 2013. The 11,000-square-foot property is believed to have inspired one of her songs, The Last Great American Dynasty.