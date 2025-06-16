How Bruce Willis' Brutal Dementia Battle Made Father's Day 'Profoundly Sad' For 'Die Hard' Star's Family

Article continues below advertisement

Emma's Poignant Tribute

On Sunday, Emma posted a snap on Instagram paying tribute to her husband, 70, as well as other fathers "living with disability or disease." She captioned a picture of Bruce cuddling with one of his younger daughters: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can, and to the children who show up for them. "What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. "Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes. But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot."

'Let's Celebrate The Bada-- Dads'

Source: @emmahemingwillis;Instagram/ Emma and Bruce, who married in 2009, share two young daughters.

Emma shared the special day is emotional for her given her husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. She added: "I'm profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family. "As they say in our FTD community, 'It is what it is.' And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it's not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to." Emma concluded her post with: "Today, let's celebrate the bada-- dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us. Onward."

'I Miss And Mourn What Was'

Source: MEGA Emma admitted in her father's day coverage that 'I miss and mourn what was.'

She continued to share a few snaps of Bruce with their daughters on her Instagram Stories, including ones where he is embracing one of his daughters while she sat on his lap and another of him with his arms around both Mabel and Evelyn as they posed at a museum. "I miss and mourn what was," Emma captioned the latter picture. "Even those Ugg days," she continued in a nod to Bruce's choice of footwear in the snap. "I want it all back." Last month, In May revealed when Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, she was given almost no direction about what to do next.

Source: MEGA Emma recently told show she was not given any advice after Bruce was diagnosed with dementia.