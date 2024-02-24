REVEALED: Supreme Court's Sonia Sotomayor Was Only Sitting Justice to Travel With a Medic

Sotomayor later went on a three-day book tour with pit stops in Illinois and Tennessee that Oct., and the Marshals Service incurred costs for "baggage (medic)," according to HuffPost, which noted she has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since age 7.

It was also noted that the lawyer and jurist, who was elevated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama in 2009, took at least four trips from 2021 to 2022 with baggage containing "medical gear."

Justices John Roberts and Clarence Thomas do not appear to have relied on the U.S. Marshals Service during their vacations or speaking engagements, so it's unclear if either of them had ever required medical assistance while traveling.