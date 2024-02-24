REVEALED: Supreme Court's Sonia Sotomayor Was Only Sitting Justice to Travel With a Medic
The Supreme Court's Sonia Sotomayor was exposed as the one sitting justice who has traveled with a medic in newly released U.S. Marshals Service records.
The records show that 69-year-old Sotomayor was accompanied by one from Grand Junction, Colorado, in Feb. 2018 when she went on a trip to southern Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned amid questions if it will fuel concerns about her age as she is the oldest of three Democratic-appointed justices remaining.
Sotomayor later went on a three-day book tour with pit stops in Illinois and Tennessee that Oct., and the Marshals Service incurred costs for "baggage (medic)," according to HuffPost, which noted she has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since age 7.
It was also noted that the lawyer and jurist, who was elevated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama in 2009, took at least four trips from 2021 to 2022 with baggage containing "medical gear."
Justices John Roberts and Clarence Thomas do not appear to have relied on the U.S. Marshals Service during their vacations or speaking engagements, so it's unclear if either of them had ever required medical assistance while traveling.
The Supreme Court's press office has not yet addressed the new report.
Although some people may raise doubts about her long-term fitness, Sotomayor has not been pressured by her party to retire and has displayed her value as the first Latina to serve on the bench of America's high court.
Furthermore, she has won over liberals by defending her stance on controversial topics such as abortion, guns, and affirmative action.
What may also serve in her favor is the fact that Sotomayor took the most trips of any justice during the five years covered by the newly released documents.
"But the window in which President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have an all-but-guaranteed ability to appoint her replacement is rapidly closing," the report noted, meaning someone with an entirely different agenda could take the spot one day.
It also mentioned what happened in the wake of Ruth Ginsburg's death in Sept. 2020, essentially that "Trump seized the opportunity to replace her with her ideological opposite."
"It's fair to point all this out," said Gabe Roth, the executive director of Fix the Court following their lawsuit to release the docs.
Looking ahead, this upcoming August will be year 15 for Sotomayor. "Fifteen years was the average tenure for ... [U.S.] justices for the first 150 years of our republic," he explained.
"In the last 55 years, that number has now doubled. But the idea that Justice Sotomayor might be considering staying on the court until, I don't know, Naomi Biden [the president's granddaughter] is president, is probably not something a lot of folks would want to see."