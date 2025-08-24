Your tip
Russian Official Dismisses Any Planned Meeting With Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Despite Donald Trump's Push for Peace Talks

Vladimir Putin isn't planning on meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks.

Profile Image

Aug. 24 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said there is no meeting currently planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to push for peace talks, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to Lavrov, the Russian leader will only agree to talks when there is a concrete agenda.

Lavrov told NBC’s Meet the Press: “It was not discussed in Anchorage. It was raised later. It’s something which is kind of impromptu, appearing from the meeting in Washington between President Trump and his guests,” referencing Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska and his separate talks with European leaders in Washington, D.C.

He said: "Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all."

Trump announced on August 18 that he called Putin to urge him to meet with Zelensky as part of his latest push to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. That call came after a day of high-level diplomacy, in which Trump met with Zelensky and seven European leaders in Washington.

The U.S. president described the meetings as “very good” in a Truth Social post, adding that he wants a trilateral summit with himself, Zelensky, and Putin. Trump also indicated that European nations were discussing security guarantees for Ukraine “with a coordination with the United States of America,” though he did not specify what that coordination would entail.

Lavrov, however, offered a different perspective during the interview aired on August 24. He argued that Ukraine’s security should be guaranteed by a wider international group, including the United Nations Security Council.

He noted that Putin and Trump discussed the question of guarantees and referenced the failed Istanbul talks in 2022, where Russia and Ukraine debated the idea of Ukraine’s permanent neutrality in exchange for security assurances from the Security Council’s five permanent members — the United States, Britain, France, China, and Russia — along with other potential partners.

According to Lavrov, Germany, Turkey, and additional countries could also play a role. “And the guarantors would be guaranteeing the security of Ukraine, which must be neutral, which must be non-aligned with any military bloc and which must be non-nuclear,” he said.

Lavrov also underscored Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, its demand for protections for Russian speakers in Ukraine, and the need for territorial negotiations.

Another Meeting

The Trump administration recently drew criticism for hosting Putin in Alaska without inviting Zelensky. Trump had previously hinted that a second meeting including the Ukrainian leader would be more important.

The U.S. president said: "I think it’s going to be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we’re having. We’re going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we’ll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not. I don’t know that."

