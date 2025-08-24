Lil Tay Faces Backlash Over Controversial Diddy Baby Oil Joke Amid Ongoing Legal Scandal

Lil Tay, the 18-year-old influencer and rapper whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope, is once again at the center of controversy following a provocative social media post referencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs. On Wednesday, August 20, the controversial online personality shared a video on Instagram featuring two bottles of baby oil placed against a backdrop of Diddy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lil Tay's Post

Source: @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay's followers voiced alarm in the comments section.

In the clip, she sang along to The Police's Every Breath You Take, with text overlayed that read: "Coming soon…" The caption further fueled speculation, as Lil Tay teased: "Should I do it?" The post quickly drew concern and condemnation from her followers. One user responded, "Please NO", while another asked, "Are you okay? What is happening?" Critics denounced the stunt as insensitive, with comments such as, "That is not even a little bit funny" and "What an insult to his victims." Another wrote: "This isn't something to joke about Tay, these kinda things happened in the real world so for you asking if you should do the 'freak off' what do you think…"

Diddy Trial

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite the backlash, Lil Tay doubled down with another video. In it, she lip-synced to the phrase, "Everybody know ain't no party like a Diddy party", while the camera panned across a dozen bottles of baby oil. She escalated the stunt further on her Instagram Stories, offering: "Whoever comments the correct number of bottles gets $500." The controversy comes as Diddy, 55, continues to face serious legal troubles. In September 2024, he was arrested and indicted on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. While he pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations, he was eventually found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was also acquitted on the remaining charges.

Lil Tay Controversies

Source: @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay Claims She Made 1 Million In 3 Hours After Launching OnlyFans.

Lil Tay's decision to joke about the case adds to her growing reputation for provocative online behavior. Earlier this month, she stirred outrage with comments dismissing women working traditional jobs. She said in an August 16 video: "If you're over the age of 25 and you're still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure. "Like, by then you should've already made your bag. And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link, like me. Literally just make your bag. Who gives a f*** what anybody thinks?"

Her Family

Source: @liltay/Instagram Lily Tay's Diddy posts are the latest instances of her courting controversy online.