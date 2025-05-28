EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Life Cracking As He's Hit With Double-Whammy of Liquor Lawsuit and 'Secret Divorce' From Amal

Jittery George Clooney has been humiliated by a class action suit that claims his tequila ingredients aren't all they’re cracked up to be, sparking fears that the embattled Hollywood hunk is heading toward a meltdown as his once charmed life dramatically hits the skids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Up in the Air star is already trying to salvage his shaky 11-year marriage to Amal Clooney – with sources telling us they have secretly divorced – while fighting off the political wrath of President Donald Trump, who is threatening to bar his legal eagle pro-Palestinian wife from the United States.

"George feels like the walls are caving in on him and he can’t catch a break," our source said. "Having Trump and his immigration goons coming after Amal because of her criticisms of America's alliance with Israel was already stressful enough, but now he’s got this nightmare lawsuit to fight and it promises to get extremely messy."