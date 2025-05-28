EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Life Cracking As He's Hit With Double-Whammy of Liquor Lawsuit and 'Secret Divorce' From Amal
Jittery George Clooney has been humiliated by a class action suit that claims his tequila ingredients aren't all they’re cracked up to be, sparking fears that the embattled Hollywood hunk is heading toward a meltdown as his once charmed life dramatically hits the skids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Up in the Air star is already trying to salvage his shaky 11-year marriage to Amal Clooney – with sources telling us they have secretly divorced – while fighting off the political wrath of President Donald Trump, who is threatening to bar his legal eagle pro-Palestinian wife from the United States.
"George feels like the walls are caving in on him and he can’t catch a break," our source said. "Having Trump and his immigration goons coming after Amal because of her criticisms of America's alliance with Israel was already stressful enough, but now he’s got this nightmare lawsuit to fight and it promises to get extremely messy."
Messy Lawsuit
The federal lawsuit accuses liquor giant Diageo North America Inc. of "false advertising" by claiming the Clooney-created Casamigos tequila brand is made from 100 percent pure Blue Weber agave.
But tests have reportedly shown that the spirit, which can cost up to $150 a bottle, is mixed with cane sugar, the suit charged.
Clooney, 64, and his partner Rande Gerber, the hubby of model Cindy Crawford, sold the company in 2017 for $1billion, but remain as brand ambassadors promoting the booze until 2027.
A representative for the law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, which filed the claim on behalf of three New York City businesses, told RadarOnline.com George's role in the alleged booze boondoggle will be revealed "as the case moves along. It’s like going to a gas station and paying for ultra-premium gasoline and it ends up being regular – and it makes a big difference in your car."
As readers know, the couple is under strain as Amal was forced to bring their kids to New York to support George while he performs in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, and Amal is facing immigration sanctions when she returns to traveling overseas for her work with the International Criminal Court over her critical comments.
Our source added: "At this stage of his life, George is trying to dial back the intensity and have more levity in his world – but the guy is at the end of his rope."