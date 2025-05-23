Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage 'Truly Hanging by a Thread' as His Wife Amal Faces Being Slapped With BAN From U.S. by Leftie Actor's Nemesis Donald Trump

George Clooney's marriage is now said to be virtually over as his wife Amal, right, faces a U.S. ban.

May 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

George and Amal Clooney's already shaky marriage may finally collapse, friends fear – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the human rights lawyer may be banned from America.

"This is a disaster. Everyone's predicting it will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to their marriage," our source warned.

Legal eagle Amal, 47, is in hot water over her work with the International Criminal Court in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which puts her at risk of being sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

The "political nightmare" comes as the Lebanon-born beauty's 11-year marriage to George, 64, is already under serious strain.

Series of Troubles

Kamala Harris' failed campaign and Clooney's political missteps may have pushed Amal closer to the edge., sources say.

The couple's troubles became obvious in public recently when Amal skipped the opening night of his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck. While Amal was in New York, she chose to stay home to watch the kids.

That shocker came on the heels of reports that the mom of two was "unhappy" with the family's move to New York and complained to pals about George's lackluster performance between the sheets.

The couple also reportedly hit a rough patch last year after George tried – and failed – to play political kingmaker by backing Kamala Harris in her ill-fated presidential bid.

Looming Threat

Donald Trump's potential sanctions could force Amal out of the U.S. – and possibly out of her marriage.

"George's grandstanding in politics was yet another example of how he put himself above the family and now he's paying for it," our source added.

The jet-setting Clooneys – parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 7 – own a Manhattan apartment, plus homes in Italy, England, and France.

But according to our insider, Clooney has no intention of giving up his New York base and now that he's nominated for a Tony Award, he wants to spend more time in the U.S.

They said: "Amal's job as a human rights lawyer frequently requires her to be out of the country… and if his wife is barred from entering by the president’s edict, he'll have to give up on those plans, or face spending huge amounts of time apart."

Amal fueled fears her A-list union is teetering on the brink by skipping Clooney's Broadway debut,

Sources added the "perfect storm" of problems could prove the breaking point for their marriage as Clooney won't want to compromise his own grand plans.

Our insider said: "If Amal's barred from reentering the States, she'll have to spend 100 percent of her time abroad and that's not going to work for George – who won't shelve his Hollywood or potential political career ambitions.

"This could spell the end for them. Their marriage now truly is hanging by a thread."

