EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage 'Truly Hanging by a Thread' as His Wife Amal Faces Being Slapped With BAN From U.S. by Leftie Actor's Nemesis Donald Trump

George and Amal Clooney's already shaky marriage may finally collapse, friends fear – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the human rights lawyer may be banned from America.

"This is a disaster. Everyone's predicting it will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to their marriage," our source warned.

Legal eagle Amal, 47, is in hot water over her work with the International Criminal Court in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which puts her at risk of being sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

The "political nightmare" comes as the Lebanon-born beauty's 11-year marriage to George, 64, is already under serious strain.