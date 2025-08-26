George Clooney and Wife Amal Spark New Marriage Crisis Rumors: 'She is at the End of Her Rope'

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, may soon be seeing their marriage completely fall apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The famous couple has been drowning in marriage crisis rumors for months, and sources claim it didn't help that the movie star had been busy focusing on his Broadway play instead of his relationship.

Is There Marriage Doomed?

Source: MEGA George is said to be causing a headache in his marriage, according to sources.

"George has been acting incredibly grumpy lately, and Amal is feeling the strain," an insider claimed. "He's been hard to handle, and friends are wondering what's really going on with him. "Everyone's walking on eggshells." The two tied the knot in 2014 and share two kids: twins Alexander and Ella, 8. However, according to the insider, the high-profile couple has struggled to find time to hang out with one another, and that's mainly because the Ocean's 11 actor is "tied up and preoccupied with work." The source claimed: "Amal has complained to friends that even when they're at their beautiful home in Como, George will spend hours in another room instead of enjoying their time together. She keeps trying to figure out ways to help him relax, but it's like he just can't switch it off."

George Is 'Short-Tempered?'

Source: MEGA According to insiders, George's wife, Amal, is 'walking on eggshells.'

According to the insider, Amal is "frustrated and concerned because it's not fun living with someone who's constantly on edge. She's tearing her hair out over this and praying that by some miracle he'll get it together sooner rather than later." George, 64, worked on the stage play, Good Night, and Good Luck, from March to June of this year, but despite this gig being over and done with, the source claimed the Hollywood star is still feeling the pressure. They claimed: "When George is worn out, he gets short-tempered and annoyed. Amal is sympathetic because she's a huge workaholic herself, but it's clear she is at the end of her rope." The 47-year-old is an international human rights lawyer.

Will Their Marriage Survive?

Source: MEGA Amal joined George on the red carpet for his play, 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' despite rumors they're crumbling.

The insider continued: "She's bending over backwards trying to help him, and he's not following any of her advice. It's pretty exasperating for her, and the worry is that eventually, she's going to just give up." George was already said to be nervous about the toll working on his Broadway play was going to have on his marriage, despite it only lasting a few months. An insider claimed at the time George was "concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move. He was a bit red-faced that he couldn't last even a month without her, but now he's more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run." The Oscar winner, who also wrote the play, was living in New York during the duration of the play, while Amal remained working in the UK at Oxford University.

Source: MEGA George wrapped up 'Good Night, and Good Luck' in June.