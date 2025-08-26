Your tip
Prince Harry Begs 'Dying' Dad for Forgiveness: King Charles Left 'Blindsided' and 'Emotional' After Receiving Handwritten Letter From Estranged Son

king charles and prince harry
Source: mega

Prince Harry has sent an emotional letter begging to reconcile with his father King Charles.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has extended a surprise olive branch to his ailing father, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Duke of Sussex is begging for forgiveness in their strained relationship before it is too late.

king charles
Source: mega

Charles was said to be surprised by the personal note.

Harry, 40, has been estranged from the monarchy since stepping back from official duties in 2020, but as his father, 76-year-old King Charles, continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, the prodigal son is ready to return.

Earlier this month, the king was said to be "blindsided" by a personal letter from Harry begging for forgiveness.

A palace insider said: "Harry's not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis. He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter.

"He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he's caused."

Giving Peace a Chance

prince harry
Source: mega

Harry is desperate to reconcile with his ailing dad.

A family reunion could indeed be on the horizon. As Radar previously reported, representatives for Harry and Charles shared tea at a private club near the king's official residence, Clarence House, last week for a "peace summit."

Insiders reveal that at least three representatives from each side participated in the meeting, with notable attendees including Harry's chief communications officer and household head, Meredith Maines, who flew in from California specially for the occasion.

The king's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, was also present, suggesting that both parties are indeed eager to address the issues that have driven them apart over the past few years.

Mellowing Meghan Markle

meghan markle
Source: mega

Insiders say any chance of reunion will require an attitude adjustment from Meghan Markle.

But Harry has reportedly been told any route back into the royal fold will come with strict conditions laid down by dad – namely, stop publicly criticizing the family, curb the interviews, and rein in his trouble-making wife, Meghan Markle.

A royal insider said: "The king has never hidden his affection for both his sons, but he has also stressed that Harry cannot realistically expect a return while he persists with public criticism and constant interviews.

"What is needed is calm and restraint. If Harry can demonstrate that, there may be a path forward."

According to other sources, Charles' team stressed Harry must "draw a line" under his and Markle's repeated attacks on the royals if he wishes to re-establish a relationship with his father.

One aide said: "It has been made crystal clear to Harry by Charles that if he wants any chance of being welcomed back, he must stop attacking the family in public and ensure his wife avoids further controversy."

'A Long Road Ahead'

harry and meghan
Source: mega

The royal relationship has been sour since Harry married Meghan.

The tension between Harry and the royal family has been growing since the Duke's marriage to Markle, which has been embroiled in controversy and public scrutiny.

Following Harry's abandonment of his royal duties in 2020, his relationship with his father and brother has reportedly deteriorated significantly.

Despite this challenging backdrop, a source characterized the recent talks as the "strongest sign in years" of a willingness to mend the fractured family ties.

The insider claimed: "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

