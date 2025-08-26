Prince Harry Begs 'Dying' Dad for Forgiveness: King Charles Left 'Blindsided' and 'Emotional' After Receiving Handwritten Letter From Estranged Son

Harry, 40, has been estranged from the monarchy since stepping back from official duties in 2020, but as his father, 76-year-old King Charles, continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, the prodigal son is ready to return.

Earlier this month, the king was said to be "blindsided" by a personal letter from Harry begging for forgiveness.

A palace insider said: "Harry's not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis. He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter.

"He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he's caused."