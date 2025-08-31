EXCLUSIVE: 'We Need to Make Peace For Mom' — Prince Harry 'Desperate' to End Bitter Rift With William Before 30th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death

The 30th anniversary of Diana's death, which falls that summer, has become a focal point for Harry, who believes their fractured relationship risks overshadowing her legacy.

One insider said: "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together.

"He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing – but William is reluctant.

"The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary."