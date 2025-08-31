EXCLUSIVE: 'We Need to Make Peace For Mom' — Prince Harry 'Desperate' to End Bitter Rift With William Before 30th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death
Prince Harry is determined to reconcile with his brother Prince William before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death – telling friends unity is the "only tribute their mother would have wanted," sources told RadarOnline.com.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has been privately urging William, 43, to put aside years of tension and stand alongside him at future memorial events, including the Invictus Games when they return to the UK in 2027, according to insiders.
Harry Urges Peace Before Diana's 30th Anniversary
The 30th anniversary of Diana's death, which falls that summer, has become a focal point for Harry, who believes their fractured relationship risks overshadowing her legacy.
One insider said: "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together.
"He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing – but William is reluctant.
"The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary."
The Meghan Fallout Still Haunts Brothers' Relationship
Princes William and Harry last appeared together in 2021 to unveil a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace, a rare moment of unity that raised hopes of healing.
But since then their rift has only deepened. Harry's wife Meghan Markle, 44, has accused the royal family of neglecting her when she was suicidal and alleged racist comments were made about their son, Archie.
Those claims, made in her , are still felt as "deep wounds inflicted on the palace," one source told us.
Another aide close to William said: "He believes the accusations caused real and lasting harm. The pain is genuine, and it makes him very careful about showing any sign of reconciliation."
Kate Hesitant About Public Reunion
William's wife Kate Middleton, 43, is also said to be reluctant for a reunion between the brothers.
An insider explained: "She holds deep respect for Diana, but comments from Harry and Meghan have hurt her. She does want to move on, yet she isn't prepared for a public reconciliation. That leaves William in a tough spot."
For Harry, however, things are different. He has told friends the upcoming anniversary provides a unique opportunity to bring the family together.
One close confidante said: "Harry is convinced that Diana's memory ought to be the thing that brings them back together. He feels very strongly that the two brothers should stand side by side in her honor."
King Charles Wants Unity
King Charles, 76, has echoed calls for unity as he undergoes treatment for cancer.
Palace officials say he remains willing to forgive Harry and Markle for their attacks on the palace, but he "just cannot resolve the feud between his sons," one source told us.
They added: "Charles would love nothing more than for Harry to be back in the fold. But as future king, William feels he must protect the institution."
Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, 67, has added his own perspective by praising Kate.
"I think Kate is continuing Diana's legacy," he said. "I think William and Harry see me as carrying their mother's baton as well. They know I protect her legacy and that I'm proud to be associated with an incredible human being like Diana."