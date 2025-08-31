EXCLUSIVE: Justin's Health Crisis! Timberlake's Lyme Disease Diagnosis Motivates Singer to Hang Up Partying Ways to Prioritize on Rest... And Crumbling Marriage to Jessica Biel

Timberlake revealed he had been living with debilitating Lyme disease throughout his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which wrapped July 30 in Istanbul, Turkey.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease... living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake shared on social media.

An insider said it's a big wake-up call for the 44-year-old SexyBack singer: "He's telling people he needs to take his stress levels way down if he wants to get better. He can't push himself nonstop anymore.

"And it's his wife and kids he wants to give his energy to, not work and partying."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake and 43-year-old Biel's marriage has been feeling the strain. First, there was his DWI last year, which he managed to downgrade to the lesser charge of DWAI, driving while ability impaired.