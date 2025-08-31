Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Justin's Health Crisis! Timberlake's Lyme Disease Diagnosis Motivates Singer to Hang Up Partying Ways to Prioritize on Rest... And Crumbling Marriage to Jessica Biel

photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease diagnosis pushed him to end partying and focus on his troubled marriage.

Aug. 31 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake has a long road ahead as he grapples with Lyme disease, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the diagnosis has motivated him to change his ways – including a vow to save his rocky marriage to Jessica Biel.

"This illness has really changed Justin. His 'nothing can touch me' attitude is gone," shared an insider.

Justin Horrifying Diagnosis

Jessica Biel stood by her husband, Justin Timberlake, as he revealed his Lyme disease struggle.
Source: MEGA

Timberlake revealed he had been living with debilitating Lyme disease throughout his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which wrapped July 30 in Istanbul, Turkey.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease... living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake shared on social media.

An insider said it's a big wake-up call for the 44-year-old SexyBack singer: "He's telling people he needs to take his stress levels way down if he wants to get better. He can't push himself nonstop anymore.

"And it's his wife and kids he wants to give his energy to, not work and partying."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake and 43-year-old Biel's marriage has been feeling the strain. First, there was his DWI last year, which he managed to downgrade to the lesser charge of DWAI, driving while ability impaired.

The 'SexyBack' singer vowed to step back from work and focus on saving his marriage.
Source: MEGA

Then he was filmed berating his crew over sound issues while on stage at England's Lytham Festival.

"It's no secret their marriage has taken some hits lately with his questionable behavior, but Justin is adamant that he's willing to do whatever it takes to hang on to Jess. He says that without her, his life is empty," said the source.

"He's vowing to dial back the ego and make more time for family. He's even started talking about taking a real break from work for the first time in years."

Jessica's Support For Justin

An insider said Biel has been Timberlake's rock throughout his health and marriage battles.
Source: MEGA

While the diagnosis has shaken Timberlake, it's also forced him to open his eyes, sources said.

"Jessica has been incredible through all of it. She's his rock, the one who keeps everything together, and he's so grateful," revealed the insider.

"It's made him feel pretty shabby for all the stress he's put her though, but his goal now is to be the best version of himself."

