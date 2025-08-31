EXCLUSIVE: The Clintons' Epstein Nightmare – Former First Couple Forced to Testify Before Congress About Relationship With Sex Creep Who 'Visited the White House 17 Times' During Ex-Prez's First Term

In a virtually unprecedented development, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will be forced to testify before Congress about their relationship with sex peddler Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Clintons, who were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee, have downplayed their friendship with the now-dead pedophile, who was convicted in 2008 on prostitution charges related to him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Yet records show Epstein visited the White House a whopping 17 times during the former commander in chief's first term – sometimes twice in one day.

Epstein was suspiciously found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls to rich and powerful men.