EXCLUSIVE: The Clintons' Epstein Nightmare – Former First Couple Forced to Testify Before Congress About Relationship With Sex Creep Who 'Visited the White House 17 Times' During Ex-Prez's First Term
In a virtually unprecedented development, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will be forced to testify before Congress about their relationship with sex peddler Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Clintons, who were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee, have downplayed their friendship with the now-dead pedophile, who was convicted in 2008 on prostitution charges related to him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Yet records show Epstein visited the White House a whopping 17 times during the former commander in chief's first term – sometimes twice in one day.
Epstein was suspiciously found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls to rich and powerful men.
Connections To The Late Sex Predator
"It is shocking for individuals who have occupied the highest level of public service to be called to testify about their connection to a man who conducted such depraved activities," said presidential historian Leon Wagener, who has authored four books on the Clintons.
The well-connected couple was summoned along with nearly a dozen former federal officials and politicians, including ex-FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.
The move comes after Epstein's convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was grilled for nine hours by the Department of Justice about her late boss' activities.
Maxwell reportedly answered questions about "100 different people" with Epstein associations, according to her attorney Oscar David Markus, who is seeking full immunity for the caged madam for her slated testimony for the committee.
Despite a Bill spokesman insisting in 2019 that the ex-president knew "nothing" of Epstein's sleazy activities, Slick Willie reportedly flew on the moneyman's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, no less than 17 times from 2002 to 2003 – and 26 times overall.
The former POTUS owned up to six meetings with Epstein in 2002 and was captured in photos chatting with girls aboard the disgraced billionaire's plane.
Bill also spent nine days with the financier in Africa in 2002, a tour that included Chauntae Davies, then 21, who later testified that she was raped by Epstein.
In the same year, Bill gushed to New York magazine through a spokesperson that "Jeffrey" was a "committed philanthropist."
Reps for the ex-prez later claimed Bill cut off contact with Epstein in 2005.
Yet, Maxwell was photographed at the 2010 wedding of Bill and Hillary's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, to investor Marc Mezvinsky, and lawmen discovered an outrageous painting of the former president dressed in a woman's gown in Epstein's New York mansion.
Virginia Giuffre – one of Epstein's alleged sex slaves, who mysteriously died by suicide in April – insisted in her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, Epstein hosted a "big dinner party" on his Caribbean estate, known as Pedo Island, that featured Bill as the guest of honor.
Bill has vehemently denied ever being on the island.
Meanwhile, Hillary received a $20,000 campaign donation from Epstein in 1999 during her successful run for Senate in New York.
She's currently facing a firestorm following documented allegations that she green-lit a scheme to "smear" her 2016 presidential opponent, Donald Trump, with phony claims he was in cahoots with Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin and the country's mafia in a failed effort to sway the election.
"The Clintons have been hiding the true nature of their friendship with Epstein for decades," said Wagener.
"This could ruin not only their political and business futures – but mar their legacies forever."