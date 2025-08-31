Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Martha Stewart
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Domestic Divas at War! Martha Stewart Continues to Throw Jabs at Meghan Markle After Duchess Launched Struggling Lifestyle Business – 'Authenticity to Me is Everything'

photos of Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle's feud deepened as the duchess faced struggles with her lifestyle brand.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Domestic diva Martha Stewart is furious with Duchess Meghan Markle for daring to infringe on her territory and is firing back at the ambitious royal castoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old media mogul didn't mince words when she took aim at 43-year-old Markle's efforts to become a lifestyle guru via the Netflix show With Love, Meghan – which ranked a pitiful 383rd and has drawn just 5.3 million views since its March debut.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha's View On Meghan

Article continues below advertisement
Martha Stewart stressed authenticity as the key to credibility in lifestyle expertise.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart stressed authenticity as the key to credibility in lifestyle expertise.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan, I don't really know very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about," she said. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder doesn't have much respect for Markle, revealed an insider, and intends to use her contacts to make things difficult for the upstart.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Has 'No Experience'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of kurt cobain

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Cobain's Suicide Note Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Nirvana Rocker's Death As Murder Conspiracy Theories Run Wild Over 'Forged' Handwriting Claims

photo of Sarah Jessica Parker

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... It's All Over! Inside the Shocking Decision to Pull the Plug on Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Sex and the City' Reboot After Three Seasons

Article continues below advertisement
An insider revealed Stewart branded Meghan Markle an inauthentic impostor in the field.
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed Stewart branded Meghan Markle an inauthentic impostor in the field.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"The way Martha sees it, if you're going to try something, do it right. Meghan is an impostor, someone with no experience or know-how in the entertaining sector," said the source.

"She can't hide her distaste for the duchess any longer and is calling her out for being inauthentic and an embarrassment to any professional in the field. In her opinion, Meghan's brand is a joke and she needs to go away now."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.