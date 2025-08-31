EXCLUSIVE: Domestic Divas at War! Martha Stewart Continues to Throw Jabs at Meghan Markle After Duchess Launched Struggling Lifestyle Business – 'Authenticity to Me is Everything'
Domestic diva Martha Stewart is furious with Duchess Meghan Markle for daring to infringe on her territory and is firing back at the ambitious royal castoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old media mogul didn't mince words when she took aim at 43-year-old Markle's efforts to become a lifestyle guru via the Netflix show With Love, Meghan – which ranked a pitiful 383rd and has drawn just 5.3 million views since its March debut.
Martha's View On Meghan
"Meghan, I don't really know very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about," she said. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."
The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder doesn't have much respect for Markle, revealed an insider, and intends to use her contacts to make things difficult for the upstart.
Meghan Has 'No Experience'
"The way Martha sees it, if you're going to try something, do it right. Meghan is an impostor, someone with no experience or know-how in the entertaining sector," said the source.
"She can't hide her distaste for the duchess any longer and is calling her out for being inauthentic and an embarrassment to any professional in the field. In her opinion, Meghan's brand is a joke and she needs to go away now."