EXCLUSIVE: Domestic Divas at War! Martha Stewart Continues to Throw Jabs at Meghan Markle After Duchess Launched Struggling Lifestyle Business – 'Authenticity to Me is Everything'

Domestic diva Martha Stewart is furious with Duchess Meghan Markle for daring to infringe on her territory and is firing back at the ambitious royal castoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old media mogul didn't mince words when she took aim at 43-year-old Markle's efforts to become a lifestyle guru via the Netflix show With Love, Meghan – which ranked a pitiful 383rd and has drawn just 5.3 million views since its March debut.