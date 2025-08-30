Sicko Caught Pleasuring Himself at Heavy Metal 'Korn' Concert Before Being Beaten Then Dragged Out by Stunned Cops
A bizarre incident unfolded at a recent KoRn concert when a fan was accused of publicly masturbating during the band’s performance, prompting another concertgoer to physically intervene, RadarOnline.com can report.
The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, August 27, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where KoRn was performing the first of a two-night stint co-headlined with System of a Down.
KoRn Concert
The confrontation began when a man was seen touching himself in his seat shortly after KoRn kicked off their set.
Video of the moment, later shared on TikTok, appeared to capture the man engaging in the lewd act from several rows away. The clip then shows another attendee climbing over seats and punching the man in the back of the head.
Security staff and police quickly moved in, attempting to restrain and remove the alleged perpetrator, who resisted by holding onto the wall in front of him. After a struggle, officers managed to escort him out of the venue.
TikTok Comments
According to comments on the viral TikTok, the fan who threw the punch was later arrested, a move that drew anger from fellow attendees. One concertgoer wrote: “We bought bro who helped get him to stop merch after his arrest.”
Many in the audience praised the man for intervening, while others criticized authorities for targeting him instead of the alleged offender.
The disturbing incident has drawn mixed reactions online. While many condemned the man’s behavior, some suggested he may need professional help, and a number of TikTok commenters turned to humor. Among the lighter remarks were: “I thought he was just hitting a crazy air drum solo,” and “Was he buttering his Korn?”
As of now, neither MetLife Stadium nor local law enforcement has released a public statement regarding the matter.
KoRn's Projects
The following day, attention shifted back to KoRn’s ongoing projects. Bad A** Animal Rescue hosted a merchandise pop-up and adoption event in collaboration with frontman Jonathan Davis’ Freak On A Leash pet line.
Davis launched the brand in 2022, named after KoRn’s hit track, and earlier this year debuted a new collection designed with Ashton Michael, who has worked with artists including Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion. A portion of the proceeds benefits Pup Culture Rescue, a nonprofit based in Pasadena, California.
KoRn also continues to make waves on the live circuit, having headlined Download Festival earlier this year. Band members later praised fellow headliners Sleep Token, saying their Donington Park set “shut everybody up.”