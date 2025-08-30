Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Music

Sicko Caught Pleasuring Himself at Heavy Metal 'Korn' Concert Before Being Beaten Then Dragged Out by Stunned Cops

Composite photo of KoRn.
Source: MEGA; @LASHYBILLS/X

A man was dragged out of a Korn concertafter being caught pleasuring himself.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A bizarre incident unfolded at a recent KoRn concert when a fan was accused of publicly masturbating during the band’s performance, prompting another concertgoer to physically intervene, RadarOnline.com can report.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, August 27, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where KoRn was performing the first of a two-night stint co-headlined with System of a Down.

Article continues below advertisement

KoRn Concert

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The confrontation began when a man was seen touching himself in his seat shortly after KoRn kicked off their set.

Video of the moment, later shared on TikTok, appeared to capture the man engaging in the lewd act from several rows away. The clip then shows another attendee climbing over seats and punching the man in the back of the head.

Security staff and police quickly moved in, attempting to restrain and remove the alleged perpetrator, who resisted by holding onto the wall in front of him. After a struggle, officers managed to escort him out of the venue.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LASHYBILLS/X
Article continues below advertisement

TikTok Comments

Embedded Image
Source: Unsplash

According to comments on the viral TikTok, the fan who threw the punch was later arrested, a move that drew anger from fellow attendees. One concertgoer wrote: “We bought bro who helped get him to stop merch after his arrest.”

Many in the audience praised the man for intervening, while others criticized authorities for targeting him instead of the alleged offender.

The disturbing incident has drawn mixed reactions online. While many condemned the man’s behavior, some suggested he may need professional help, and a number of TikTok commenters turned to humor. Among the lighter remarks were: “I thought he was just hitting a crazy air drum solo,” and “Was he buttering his Korn?”

As of now, neither MetLife Stadium nor local law enforcement has released a public statement regarding the matter.

KoRn's Projects

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn

Will Arnett Quietly Splits From Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn After Six Years: 'Amicably Co-parenting' Their Son Denny, 5

Photo of Abby and Brittany Hensel

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Break Cover to Running Errands With Abby's New Husband — Just Weeks After Bombshell Baby News

Embedded Image
Source: Unsplash

The following day, attention shifted back to KoRn’s ongoing projects. Bad A** Animal Rescue hosted a merchandise pop-up and adoption event in collaboration with frontman Jonathan Davis’ Freak On A Leash pet line.

Davis launched the brand in 2022, named after KoRn’s hit track, and earlier this year debuted a new collection designed with Ashton Michael, who has worked with artists including Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion. A portion of the proceeds benefits Pup Culture Rescue, a nonprofit based in Pasadena, California.

KoRn also continues to make waves on the live circuit, having headlined Download Festival earlier this year. Band members later praised fellow headliners Sleep Token, saying their Donington Park set “shut everybody up.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.