Sicko Caught Pleasuring Himself at Heavy Metal 'Korn' Concert Before Being Beaten Then Dragged Out by Stunned Cops

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, August 27, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where KoRn was performing the first of a two-night stint co-headlined with System of a Down.

A bizarre incident unfolded at a recent KoRn concert when a fan was accused of publicly masturbating during the band’s performance, prompting another concertgoer to physically intervene, RadarOnline.com can report.

Security staff and police quickly moved in, attempting to restrain and remove the alleged perpetrator, who resisted by holding onto the wall in front of him. After a struggle, officers managed to escort him out of the venue .

Video of the moment, later shared on TikTok, appeared to capture the man engaging in the lewd act from several rows away. The clip then shows another attendee climbing over seats and punching the man in the back of the head.

The confrontation began when a man was seen touching himself in his seat shortly after KoRn kicked off their set.

Guy had too much fun at the Korn/SOAD Concert last night pic.twitter.com/rs8lBkLXhO

According to comments on the viral TikTok, the fan who threw the punch was later arrested, a move that drew anger from fellow attendees. One concertgoer wrote: “We bought bro who helped get him to stop merch after his arrest.”

Many in the audience praised the man for intervening, while others criticized authorities for targeting him instead of the alleged offender.

The disturbing incident has drawn mixed reactions online. While many condemned the man’s behavior, some suggested he may need professional help, and a number of TikTok commenters turned to humor. Among the lighter remarks were: “I thought he was just hitting a crazy air drum solo,” and “Was he buttering his Korn?”

As of now, neither MetLife Stadium nor local law enforcement has released a public statement regarding the matter.