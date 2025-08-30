Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Will Arnett

Will Arnett Quietly Splits From Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn After Six Years: 'Amicably Co-parenting' Their Son Denny, 5

Photo of Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn have broken up.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Will Arnett and his longtime partner Alessandra Brawn have quietly ended their relationship after six years together, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Bojack Horseman star and "SmartLess" podcast host, 55, and the fashion executive, 38, reportedly broke up earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn

will arnett quietly splits girlfriend alessandra brawn six years
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn dated for six years.

Despite parting ways, the pair are said to be amicably co-parenting their five-year-old son, Denny.

The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019, have not been publicly photographed together since September 2024.

In April of this year, Arnett was spotted arriving at model Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday celebration at Le Chalet in New York, accompanied by influencer Leah McCarthy, 30.

It remains unclear whether Arnett and McCarthy attended the event as a couple or simply as friends. Arnett has long been close friends with Hadid’s boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement

Arnett's Family

will arnett quietly splits girlfriend alessandra brawn six years
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett is best known for his roles in 'Arrested Development' and 'Bojack Horseman'.

In addition to his young son with Brawn, Arnett shares two teenage sons, Archie, 16, and Abel, 15, with his ex-wife, comedian Amy Poehler.

Arnett and Poehler, who divorced in 2012 after nine years of marriage, have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. Poehler even appeared on Arnett's hit podcast earlier this year, joining co-hosts Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman.

Article continues below advertisement

Parenting

will arnett quietly splits girlfriend alessandra brawn six years
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn will co-parent their 5-year-old son.

During an April episode of "SmartLess", Arnett praised Poehler's parenting approach.

He said: "I have to try really hard, but Amy, you're really good at this, and you help me do this in concert with you, to remember to listen to what they're saying and to not try to impose what I think, 'You need this, you need that.'

"To actually sit and listen to what your kid is trying to say. Encourage them to, as much as they can, to speak. I don't come by it naturally because that's not how I was raised."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Gordon Ramsay

BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ramsay Cancer Shock as TV Star Reveals Brutal Stitched-Up Face Following Emergency Surgery

photo of kurt cobain

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Cobain's Suicide Note Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Nirvana Rocker's Death As Murder Conspiracy Theories Run Wild Over 'Forged' Handwriting Claims

Work and Family

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

will arnett quietly splits girlfriend alessandra brawn six years
Source: MEGA

Will Arnett is a co-host on one of the most popular celebrity podcasts.

The actor also expressed pride in the way they have worked together as parents.

Arnett explained: "I am really proud of it. Of course, things take a minute because everybody is sort of adjusting to what it is.

"I'm also very proud of, certainly as parents, what we've been able to do. That has been really important to both of us. I'm really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way."

Professionally, Arnett is staying busy following the breakup. He stars in Is This Thing On?, a film directed by Bradley Cooper set for release in October. Meanwhile, "SmartLess" continues to rank among the most popular podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.