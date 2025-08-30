Will Arnett Quietly Splits From Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn After Six Years: 'Amicably Co-parenting' Their Son Denny, 5
Will Arnett and his longtime partner Alessandra Brawn have quietly ended their relationship after six years together, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Bojack Horseman star and "SmartLess" podcast host, 55, and the fashion executive, 38, reportedly broke up earlier this year.
Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn
Despite parting ways, the pair are said to be amicably co-parenting their five-year-old son, Denny.
The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019, have not been publicly photographed together since September 2024.
In April of this year, Arnett was spotted arriving at model Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday celebration at Le Chalet in New York, accompanied by influencer Leah McCarthy, 30.
It remains unclear whether Arnett and McCarthy attended the event as a couple or simply as friends. Arnett has long been close friends with Hadid’s boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper.
Arnett's Family
In addition to his young son with Brawn, Arnett shares two teenage sons, Archie, 16, and Abel, 15, with his ex-wife, comedian Amy Poehler.
Arnett and Poehler, who divorced in 2012 after nine years of marriage, have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. Poehler even appeared on Arnett's hit podcast earlier this year, joining co-hosts Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman.
Parenting
During an April episode of "SmartLess", Arnett praised Poehler's parenting approach.
He said: "I have to try really hard, but Amy, you're really good at this, and you help me do this in concert with you, to remember to listen to what they're saying and to not try to impose what I think, 'You need this, you need that.'
"To actually sit and listen to what your kid is trying to say. Encourage them to, as much as they can, to speak. I don't come by it naturally because that's not how I was raised."
Work and Family
The actor also expressed pride in the way they have worked together as parents.
Arnett explained: "I am really proud of it. Of course, things take a minute because everybody is sort of adjusting to what it is.
"I'm also very proud of, certainly as parents, what we've been able to do. That has been really important to both of us. I'm really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way."
Professionally, Arnett is staying busy following the breakup. He stars in Is This Thing On?, a film directed by Bradley Cooper set for release in October. Meanwhile, "SmartLess" continues to rank among the most popular podcasts on Apple and Spotify.