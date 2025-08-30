Will Arnett Quietly Splits From Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn After Six Years: 'Amicably Co-parenting' Their Son Denny, 5

Despite parting ways, the pair are said to be amicably co-parenting their five-year-old son, Denny.

The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019, have not been publicly photographed together since September 2024.

In April of this year, Arnett was spotted arriving at model Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday celebration at Le Chalet in New York, accompanied by influencer Leah McCarthy, 30.

It remains unclear whether Arnett and McCarthy attended the event as a couple or simply as friends. Arnett has long been close friends with Hadid’s boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper.