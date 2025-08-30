Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Break Cover to Running Errands With Abby's New Husband — Just Weeks After Bombshell Baby News

The 35-year-old twins were photographed on Monday, August 25, running errands, including dropping off their Labradoodle at a groomer, while Josh was seen loading beers and seltzers into the trunk of their Tesla.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have been spotted out and about in Minneapolis with Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling , just weeks after baby rumors surrounding the sisters surfaced, RadarOnline.com can report.

On August 14, the twins were photographed placing a baby carrier in the back of their car, although they have yet to confirm the baby's parentage.

Earlier this month, the pair were also seen carrying a baby carrier with a newborn inside, sparking speculation that Abby and Josh have recently welcomed a child together.

The sighting comes shortly after photographs surfaced of Abby and Brittany showing off a newborn to friends at the Minnesota school where they work.

Dressed casually in a light blue tank top, shorts, and sandals, the sisters walked side by side with their curly-haired dog before handing it over for grooming. Sporting an Apple Watch, they later returned to their car, which they have been pictured driving on several occasions.

By March 2024, Abby and Josh's union was confirmed when Josh shared photos with his wife and Brittany, capturing them smiling together. In June 2024, the twins themselves posted a TikTok from their wedding day, dancing to Adele's Rolling in the Deep. Another TikTok post read: "We know you think you know us #sisterhoodgoals #abbyandbrittanyhensel #happy."

Abby and Brittany first gained national attention in 1996 when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as six-year-olds. Since then, their lives have remained in the spotlight, particularly following the revelation in 2021 that Abby had married U.S. Army veteran Josh Bowling. The marriage became public after records were uncovered, and it was later reported that Abby had become stepmother to Josh's daughter from a previous relationship.

Abby and Brittany have lived much of their lives in the public eye. They were once featured on the cover of LIFE magazine and starred in the 2003 documentary Joined for Life. In the film, their mother, Patty, revealed her daughters had long considered the possibility of motherhood.

She explained: "That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them."

At the time, Brittany, then 16, added: "Yeah, we're going to be moms. We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Their journey continued on the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012, which followed them post-college as they pursued careers in teaching. Both graduated from Bethel University with individual degrees and now share a teaching position.

Abby once explained to the BBC: "Obviously right away we understand that we are going to get one salary because we're doing the job of one person."

Brittany added: "One can be teaching and one can be monitoring and answering questions... so in that sense we can do more than one person."