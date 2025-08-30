EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Prince Harry Lays Out Three 'Major ' Demands Before Meeting Cancer-stricken Father King Charles

According to an insider speaking to #ShuterScoop, Harry's demands center on three pivotal issues: comprehensive security measures, stringent press control, and a controversial requirement for how the royal family treats Meghan Markle.

The source disclosed that Harry, now 40, is adamant that "full security for himself, Meghan, and their children while in the UK" must be funded by the King, ensuring they feel safe during any potential visits.

One insider explains: "Harry doesn't want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed. He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable."

This insistence underscores the heightened scrutiny and tension surrounding Harry and Meghan's public engagements, which have often been marred by aggressive media coverage.