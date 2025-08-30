'Frail' Bill Clinton, 79, Sparks Major Health Fears as He and Hillary Leaving Hamptons — With Life-Saving Defibrillator

Last year, Bill was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve after being treated for the flu.

The former president had been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on December 23 after developing a fever. Doctors conducted additional testing before releasing him.

Angel Urena, his former deputy chief of staff, said in a statement at the time: "President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Urena had noted a day earlier that Clinton was in "good spirits" and hoped to spend Christmas at home.

That episode came just two years after Clinton was hospitalized in 2021 with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, a scare that raised alarms about his fragile health.