'Frail' Bill Clinton, 79, Sparks Major Health Fears as He and Hillary Leaving Hamptons — With Life-Saving Defibrillator
Former President Bill Clinton, 79, has sparked renewed concern over his health after he and his wife, Hillary Clinton, were photographed leaving the Hamptons carrying a medical defibrillator, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple was seen at the airport on Thursday, August 28, with what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, a portable transport monitor and a defibrillator. The sighting quickly reignited speculation about the former president’s condition, given his long history of cardiac problems.
The Clintons
Bill, dressed in a blue jacket and tan hat, exited a vehicle accompanied by security before boarding the plane. Hillary, the former Secretary of State, layered a black sweatshirt over a blue two-piece outfit for the flight.
The former president's health has been a subject of public attention in recent years as the once-energetic Democrat has visibly aged. He has also faced multiple health emergencies since leaving the White House.
Bill Clinton's Health
Last year, Bill was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve after being treated for the flu.
The former president had been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on December 23 after developing a fever. Doctors conducted additional testing before releasing him.
Angel Urena, his former deputy chief of staff, said in a statement at the time: "President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu.
"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."
Urena had noted a day earlier that Clinton was in "good spirits" and hoped to spend Christmas at home.
That episode came just two years after Clinton was hospitalized in 2021 with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, a scare that raised alarms about his fragile health.
Heart Issues
Clinton's heart issues date back nearly two decades.
In 2004, he underwent a quadruple heart bypass at the Vivian and Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center of Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan after doctors discovered a nearly 100 percent blockage in some arteries. At the time, physicians said he had narrowly avoided a major heart attack.
In 2010, Clinton was again rushed to a New York hospital after experiencing chest discomfort. He underwent a stent procedure on his artery, which doctors described as common but necessary given his history.
JD Vance 'Moving Fast' to Take Over as Trump Sparks Dementia Fears With 'Memory Lapse' and Bizarre Ramblings...and After Prez Is Seen With Bruises
Clinton and Epstein
Alongside health concerns, the Clintons have also been drawn back into the public eye for political reasons.
On August 5, they were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in connection with its investigation into the government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Neither Bill nor Hillary is under investigation, but both were ordered to provide depositions. Bill is scheduled to testify on October 14, while Hillary's date is set for October 9. It remains unclear if they will comply.
In his memoir published last year, Bill acknowledged flying on Epstein's private jet but insisted he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes. He expressed regret for the association, writing: "The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein's plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward. I wish I had never met him."