Former President Bill Clinton, 78, Hospitalized for 'Testing and Observation' After Falling Ill — Top Aide Says He 'Deeply Appreciates The Excellent Care He Is Receiving'
Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a fever.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday, December 23 for testing and observation after developing a fever, with his top aid sharing a key update on his health.
Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, took to X and wrote: “President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever.
"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving."
Supporters were quick to show their concern in the comments section, as one person wrote, "Prayers for his recovery."
Another added: "Get well Sir," and a third reacted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery."
A source close to the 42nd president said the situation is "not urgent" and added: "The former president will be fine. He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert."
This is not the first time the politician has landed in the hospital. Back in 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for five days with sepsis caused by an infection.
All this comes as Clinton is trying to salvage his scandal-scarred image with a sanitized memoir that includes apologies to ex-White House intern Monica Lewinsky following their high-profile affair.
In his memoir Citizen, released in November, says: "I live with it all the time.
"Monica's done a lot of good and important work over the last few years in her campaign against bullying, earning her well-deserved recognition in the United States and abroad. I wish her nothing but the best."
Meanwhile, presidential expert Leon Wagener called the book the former governor's "deathbed confession" and a desperate bid to rewrite history by glossing over his predatory past.
He explained: "This is his remorseful plea to be forgiven because he feels it's time to do it before he dies", he said. "He hopes he can get away with being forgiven for the unforgivable after being cruel and sadistic."
Also in his memoir, Clinton makes it clear he has regrets over crossing paths with convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, after he flew on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003.
He claimed Epstein offered Clinton's foundation to use his plane as they extensively discussed economics and politics.
In the memoir, Clinton says he and the late pedophile had only two "brief" meetings, one in Clinton's office in Harlem and another at Epstein's New York home.
Clinton writes: "I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing."
When Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, authorities found he kept a strange portrait of Clinton in a blue dress and red high heels at his Upper East Side mansion.
It showed Clinton draped over a chair in the office in an apparent nod to the former president's notorious affair with Lewinsky.