BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ramsay Cancer Shock as TV Star Reveals Brutal Stitched-Up Face Following Emergency Surgery
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed he recently underwent surgery to remove cancer from his face, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 58-year-old television personality, best known for Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen, shared the news with his millions of followers on Instagram, thanking doctors and urging fans to take sun safety seriously.
Ramsay's Announcement
Ramsay recently shared a photo alongside a heartfelt message, writing: "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you!"
He also reassured fans that the procedure was medical rather than cosmetic, joking: "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend [red heart emoji] I promise you it's not a face lift! I need a refund...."
Fans Reaction
The chef's announcement quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans in the comments section.
One wrote: "Get well soon, dear chef," while another praised Ramsay for raising awareness: "Well done you for getting a skin check! Something we should all be lining up for."
Messages of encouragement continued to flood in, including: "So glad you're sorted! Speedy recovery chef", "Glad you're okay" and "Good job for making people aware of things like this."
Others stressed the importance of sun safety, with one user commenting: "So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing. Well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this."
Ramsay's Other Passion
The news of Ramsay's surgery follows his candid admission about another part of his life — his passion for luxury cars.
Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast, the chef confessed he feels conflicted about his extensive collection. Ramsay noted how he has accumulated nearly 94 cars over two decades and shared: "I'm embarrassed about the collection."
Explaining how he enjoys his vehicles, Ramsay revealed: "The only way I really get to understand these cars is on the track. Three or four times a year we rent a track out, truck them down there, I bring in mates. Silverstone and Thruxton, the biggest track in the UK."
He added that most of his cars are housed in a specially built hangar.
Humble Upbringing
The Michelin-starred chef attributed his obsession to his humble upbringing in Scotland.
He shared: "I think it's growing up in poverty, on a council estate, a sort of deprived area.
"Going to school with holes in your trousers and your mum having to put leather patches on your knees that turned out quite cool. Getting called out by your mates for dinner tickets because you don't have the money to buy food."
Despite his global fame and successful restaurant empire, Ramsay confessed he rarely dines in his own establishments. "All the attention makes me uncomfortable!" he admitted, saying he has only eaten at them twice in 25 years.