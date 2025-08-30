BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ramsay Cancer Shock as TV Star Reveals Brutal Stitched-Up Face Following Emergency Surgery

The 58-year-old television personality, best known for Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen , shared the news with his millions of followers on Instagram , thanking doctors and urging fans to take sun safety seriously.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed he recently underwent surgery to remove cancer from his face, RadarOnline.com can report.

Gordon Ramsay had surgery to remove cancer from the side of his face.

He also reassured fans that the procedure was medical rather than cosmetic, joking: "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend [red heart emoji] I promise you it's not a face lift! I need a refund...."

Ramsay recently shared a photo alongside a heartfelt message, writing: "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you!"

The chef's announcement quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans in the comments section.

One wrote: "Get well soon, dear chef," while another praised Ramsay for raising awareness: "Well done you for getting a skin check! Something we should all be lining up for."

Messages of encouragement continued to flood in, including: "So glad you're sorted! Speedy recovery chef", "Glad you're okay" and "Good job for making people aware of things like this."

Others stressed the importance of sun safety, with one user commenting: "So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing. Well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this."