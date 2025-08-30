EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Cobain's Suicide Note Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Nirvana Rocker's Death As Murder Conspiracy Theories Run Wild Over 'Forged' Handwriting Claims
Rocker Kurt Cobain's officially declared suicide in 1994 is being reviewed by cops in Seattle, Washington, following the emergence of shocking new evidence indicating the Nirvana frontman may have been murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a world exclusive, Washington-based private eye Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com two Seattle cold case detectives and a King County assistant prosecutor secretly began investigating the case after he provided disturbing documentation alleging that a suicide note found at Cobain's death scene could have been forged.
Jensen says a pair of handwriting specialists found the note may have been partially written by another person – and one of the pros believes a so-called practice sheet found long ago in the possession of the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer's widow, Courtney Love, suggested someone may have been refining their ability to mimic Cobain's scrawl.
The Conspiracy Theories
Conspiracy theories have persisted Love killed her husband, but police officially ruled it a suicide at the time.
The practice sheet was discovered among personal effects after she was arrested in Beverly Hills, California – on a drug charge that was dropped – not long after Cobain's violent end.
"The circumstances of Kurt's death have long troubled me," Jensen told RadarOnline.com. "I never believed he killed himself once I saw the purported suicide note. It's obvious that a part of that note was forged."
The 27-year-old grunge god was believed to have died from a self-inflicted shotgun blast to the head in his Seattle home on April 5, 1994, after scribbling a one-page note, in which he railed against "the miserable, self-destructive, death rocker that I've become."
Details About The Note
Nowhere in that letter, sources pointed out, does Cobain discuss suicide or suggest he's moving on – aside from the final four lines. In them, he implored Love to "please keep going" for the sake of their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, then 19 months old, adding the child's life "will be so much happier without me."
But as Jensen – and others – have noted, those four lines appear to be written in a different hand than Kurt's.
"The top portion of the note ... exhibits handwriting characteristics consistent with known samples of [Kurt's] writing," read a report by Dawn McCarty, a forensic document and handwriting examination consultant, who holds an advanced degree in criminal justice and crime scene and evidence management.
"However, upon detailed examination, the last four lines of the note ... show subtle but distinct differences in handwriting traits."
McCarty further explained the discrepancies include "variations in letter formation, baseline alignment, and slants applied during writing."
Dr. Mozelle Martin, a court-certified questioned document examiner with 36 years of professional experience, wrote in her bombshell report that her analyses "strongly suggest that Kurt Cobain likely did not author the last four lines of the note."
Martin added: "While absolute certainty cannot be guaranteed, the handwriting characteristics present in the last four lines exhibit notable similarities to those observed in the handwriting practice note discovered among Courtney Love's belongings."
Both the Seattle Police Department and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office denied to RadarOnline.com that Cobain's death is under review.
"Our investigation turned up other startling inconsistencies suggesting the Lithium singer may have been murdered – including a police report written in 2014, noting the rocker had three times the fatal dose of heroin in his bloodstream at the time of his death, making it virtually impossible for him to have shot himself.
"What's more, forensic evidence shows Cobain was found face up with a shotgun in his left hand. The gun's exit chamber was pointed to the right. Despite that, the shotgun shell ejected with the fatal blast landed to the left of his body.
Moreover, investigators insisted Love, now 61, potentially had a motive for murdering Cobain because he was reportedly planning to divorce her and had asked the couple's lawyer, Rosemary Carroll, to remove Courtney from his will on March 1, 1994 – a little more than a month before he was found dead.
"My hope is the findings will finally shed light on what really happened to this generational talent," Jensen told RadarOnline.com.
"Kurt deserves to rest peacefully and that will never happen until his murderer is brought to justice."