EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Cobain's Suicide Note Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Nirvana Rocker's Death As Murder Conspiracy Theories Run Wild Over 'Forged' Handwriting Claims

Rocker Kurt Cobain's officially declared suicide in 1994 is being reviewed by cops in Seattle, Washington, following the emergence of shocking new evidence indicating the Nirvana frontman may have been murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a world exclusive, Washington-based private eye Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com two Seattle cold case detectives and a King County assistant prosecutor secretly began investigating the case after he provided disturbing documentation alleging that a suicide note found at Cobain's death scene could have been forged.

Jensen says a pair of handwriting specialists found the note may have been partially written by another person – and one of the pros believes a so-called practice sheet found long ago in the possession of the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer's widow, Courtney Love, suggested someone may have been refining their ability to mimic Cobain's scrawl.