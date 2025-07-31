Martha Stewart 'Disses' Meghan Markle and Hints She's 'Fake' After Duchess' Lifestyle Reality Show and Netflix Deal Fall Apart
Meghan Markle's disastrous professional downward spiral just took another hit, as domestic goddess Martha Stewart appeared to diss her brand, As Ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stewart, 83, brutally took aim at the former senior working royal's half-hearted attempt to enter the lifestyle business, suggesting that Markle, 43, is a fake, after her big bucks Netflix deal was reportedly terminated.
'Authenticity is Everything'
"Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," Stewart snarked in a recent interview.
Markle feebly attempted to show off her homemaking and entertaining skills on the first season of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. As ever's calamitous launch included just a handful of odd products, including jam and edible flower sprinkles, which were hit by poor reviews and supply issues.
"Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," Stewart sneered about the former Suits star's curious decision to go from loud and proud feminist to happy homemaker in her latest image makeover.
Too Many Rebrands
Markle has been the subject of much derision ever since her horrendous first attempt at launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March 2024. She shared a blurry Instagram video that gave no insight into what she was trying to promote or sell.
After months of ARO sitting on the proverbial social media shelf gathering dust, the duchess announced in February that she was scrapping the brand altogether, changing its name to As Ever. In a video, Markle claimed that her original moniker limited her to focusing on items from the Santa Barbara region where she lives.
"As Ever essentially means 'as it's always been.' And if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking, crafting, and gardening," Markle gushed about her latest venture, giving a shout-out to the travel and food blog she ran before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Having to change her brand's name is an embarrassment for Meghan. It looks bad from a credibility standpoint, like she and her team don't know what they're doing."
Epic Netflix Fails
Even though season 2 of With Love, Meghan is set to drop in the fall on Netflix, the streaming service reportedly decided to cut its losses with Markle and Harry, 40, when their contract expires at the end of 2025.
According to multiple industry insiders, Netflix has "no appetite" for renewing its deal with the former royals.
With Love, Meghan was shot all at once, meaning they already had the material for season 2 before the first season aired, and had already invested the money into the project.
Both Netflix and its viewers proved they've had enough of Markle when the streamer unveiled its first half of 2025 viewership report, where her show finished in a dreadful 383rd place on the platform.
Harry's polo series was also a total flop, with the duo's only success coming in their royal life tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Since the couple is deeply estranged from the royal family, Harry and Markle cut off the tap for any new royal family material following their 2020 departure.
Goop is Great!
While Stewart was doubtful about Markle's success in following in her footsteps, she had nothing but props for former archenemy Gwyneth Paltrow, 51.
"Gwyneth has been very successful. She created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven’s sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful," Stewart raved about how the star crafted Goop from a newsletter into a wildly successful curated lifestyle brand.
As for Markle, Paltrow or any of her future successors, Stewart has no hard feelings, telling those coming for her throne, "I don't mind. Good luck."