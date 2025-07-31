Martha Stewart 'Disses' Meghan Markle and Hints She's 'Fake' After Duchess' Lifestyle Reality Show and Netflix Deal Fall Apart

Markle has been the subject of much derision ever since her horrendous first attempt at launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March 2024. She shared a blurry Instagram video that gave no insight into what she was trying to promote or sell.

After months of ARO sitting on the proverbial social media shelf gathering dust, the duchess announced in February that she was scrapping the brand altogether, changing its name to As Ever. In a video, Markle claimed that her original moniker limited her to focusing on items from the Santa Barbara region where she lives.

"As Ever essentially means 'as it's always been.' And if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking, crafting, and gardening," Markle gushed about her latest venture, giving a shout-out to the travel and food blog she ran before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Having to change her brand's name is an embarrassment for Meghan. It looks bad from a credibility standpoint, like she and her team don't know what they're doing."