Hollywood's Top Plastic Surgery Secret Exposed — Surgeons Reveal The One Procedure Making Celebrities Look Decades Younger
With Kris Jenner and other Hollywood stars looking so refreshed and youthful these days, a top Hollywood plastic surgery secret has been exposed as to how celebs can erase wrinkles and sagging while not altering their overall appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "baby facelift," also known as a "mini-facelift," has become a go-to procedure, as it is less invasive and has a much shorter recovery time, all while giving patients a rejuvenated look, focusing on improving the lower face and neck.
'Baby Facelift'
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sonia Badreshia told the Daily Mail how stars are turning away from the "pillow face" look by getting their fillers dissolved, as the trend is now toward "natural, lifted beauty that restores youthful contours rather than trying to mask aging with volume alone."
A baby facelift is also a much more affordable option, with a starting price tag of around $3,500. In addition, it's a time-saver, as the procedure is done in-office, many times with local anesthesia and a sedative as opposed to general anesthesia
Not only is it cheaper and safer than a full facelift, but the incisions are also smaller, with the residual scarring hidden behind one's ears.
Facial Fat Grafting
Another hot new beauty trend is facial fat grafting with Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) or stem cells.
Fat is harvested from one area of the body, usually the abdomen or thighs, and injected into the face to add volume in place of fillers. PRF can stimulate tissue regeneration and improve fat cell survival when added to the fat graft.
The more natural results are a huge improvement over the "pillow face" look, where too much dermal filler can lead to swollen and puffy looking lips and cheeks that was once so pervasive in Hollywood.
Proven Results
Actress Ricki Lake confessed to getting a “deep plane lower face and neck lift" in a July 18 Instagram post, showing off the jaw-dropping results in a series of stunning before-and-after photos.
Lake, 55, boasted about how she felt like a new woman, calling getting the procedure done "one of the best decisions I ever made for myself."
The Hairspray star dished about how she needed to get rid of “extra skin that hung from below my chin" after losing 40 pounds.
“It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life," Lake spilled.
She noted that the procedure was “the icing on the cake” to her midlife transformation.
So Refreshed!
Jenner, 69, blew fans away when she debuted a tightened and smooth face and neck in March.
By the time the savvy businesswoman began going to high-profile events, including pal Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party in May and her $50 million wedding to Jeff Bezos the following month, all of the buzz was about how incredible Jenner looked.
While she obviously had work done due to her youthful appearance, it was so stunning and natural that the momager was willing to give out her plastic surgeon's name to give him full credit for her glow-up.
Jenner identified New York's Dr. Steven Levine as the man responsible for her luminous look without directly specifying what type of procedure she underwent.