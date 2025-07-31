Hollywood's Top Plastic Surgery Secret Exposed — Surgeons Reveal The One Procedure Making Celebrities Look Decades Younger

Actress Ricki Lake confessed to getting a “deep plane lower face and neck lift" in a July 18 Instagram post, showing off the jaw-dropping results in a series of stunning before-and-after photos.

Lake, 55, boasted about how she felt like a new woman, calling getting the procedure done "one of the best decisions I ever made for myself."

The Hairspray star dished about how she needed to get rid of “extra skin that hung from below my chin" after losing 40 pounds.

“It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life," Lake spilled.

She noted that the procedure was “the icing on the cake” to her midlife transformation.