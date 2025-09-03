Hugh Jackman's Engagement Bombshell: Hollywood Actor's Ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness Left 'Heartbroken' as Plans to Marry Sutton Foster 'Could be Announced at Any Moment'
Deborra-Lee Furness has been spotted looking distressed as if she had just received bad news while out on a walk in the Hamptons – and insiders close to the actress claimed she's down in the dumps again over ex-husband Hugh Jackman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sighting of a down and out Furness comes as Jackman, 56, sparked engagement rumors with his Broadway star girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50.
Furness Has Anticipated Jackman and Foster Engagement
As RadarOnline.com reported, Furness and Jackman announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage in September 2023. They share two adopted children – son Oscar, 24, and daughter Ava, 20.
Insiders suggested Furness' recent bad mood was connected to Jackman since the former couple recently finalized their divorce on June 3, and the 69-year-old has allegedly been waiting for the other shoe to drop in regard to her ex-husband moving on for good ever since.
A source claimed: "Deb has been expecting Hugh and Sutton to announce their engagement ever since their divorce was finalized, but that doesn't make it any easier."
Furness Left 'Heartbroken' Over 'Shock' Engagement News
The source suggested Furness could have received word of her ex-husband's engagement while she was spotted on her walk.
They added: "If it's true this was the moment she was told, that would certainly be her reaction.
"The poor woman's gone through so much – so it was a shock when all her worst-but-almost forgotten nightmares came true.
"Getting news like this while she's finally taking a well-earned break is just a continuation of what her life's been like dealing with Hugh post-divorce. It's like he split up his sensitivity chip too."
According to the insider, despite the devastating news, Furness would "be heartbroken but doing her best to let it completely ruin her holiday."
Rumors of the Wolverine star proposing to his new sweetheart come as separate sources claimed Jackman's inner circle has begged him to get a prenup before saying "I do" in the wake of his $387million divorce.
A source said: "Hugh is so relieved this is all wrapped up, and is looking ahead and planning out the rest of his life with Sutton."
The only thing standing in the way of Jackman and Foster's wedding ceremony is her divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin.
Jackman's Pals Beg Him to Get a Prenup
Foster filed for divorce from Griffin in October and noted in court documents that a custody arrangement for their daughter, Emily, whom they adopted as an infant in April 2017, would need to be worked out.
The source claimed: "An engagement is inevitable. Just as soon as (Foster) and her ex, Ted, are officially done, Hugh will be going down on one knee and making things official."
According to the source, Jackman and Foster "both talked about it for a while now, and Hugh insists he doesn't want or need a prenup."
"He has all these ambitious plans to go into business with Sutton. His rationale is that anything they make would be a 50-50 split, and he'll hold onto what he walked into the marriage with, anyhow. But the fact remains that he's going to make so much more than her with his movie and Broadway career, so the folks who handle his finances are imploring him to reconsider.
"But Hugh's insisting there's no need to get stingy because he says he trusts Sutton – she's his soul mate and he's refusing any type of financial protection."