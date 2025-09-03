Hugh Jackman's Engagement Bombshell: Hollywood Actor's Ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness Left 'Heartbroken' as Plans to Marry Sutton Foster 'Could be Announced at Any Moment'

Foster filed for divorce from Griffin in October and noted in court documents that a custody arrangement for their daughter, Emily, whom they adopted as an infant in April 2017, would need to be worked out.

The source claimed: "An engagement is inevitable. Just as soon as (Foster) and her ex, Ted, are officially done, Hugh will be going down on one knee and making things official."

According to the source, Jackman and Foster "both talked about it for a while now, and Hugh insists he doesn't want or need a prenup."

"He has all these ambitious plans to go into business with Sutton. His rationale is that anything they make would be a 50-50 split, and he'll hold onto what he walked into the marriage with, anyhow. But the fact remains that he's going to make so much more than her with his movie and Broadway career, so the folks who handle his finances are imploring him to reconsider.

"But Hugh's insisting there's no need to get stingy because he says he trusts Sutton – she's his soul mate and he's refusing any type of financial protection."