Kanye West Threatening To 'Raise Hell With Lawyers' After Daughter North, 12, Wore 'Inappropriate' Corset Top and Skirt During Outing with Mom Kim Kardashian 

In addition to the corset and miniskirt, North donned a series of daring outfits while out and about in Italy with Kardashian.

One look consisted of a tan dress with a tight top and a skirt that grazed the tops of the aspiring rapper's thighs, which the mother and daughter duo wore to tour Rome's famed Colosseum. Another look included an ultra-short pleated denim miniskirt.

Kardashian took pride in her daughter's garb, sharing her style in a TikTok video on the duo's shared account. However, she disabled the comments section after fans slammed the corset look on .

"12 years old… highly inappropriate, one person huffed about the ensemble, while a second fumed, "She is 12 and looking like a 25-year-old? Imagine how she gonna be at 16."

"That's a child and should not be wearing something like that," a third sneered, while a fourth pleaded, "Kanye, please talk to Kim."