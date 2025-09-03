Your tip
Kanye West Threatening To 'Raise Hell With Lawyers' After Daughter North, 12, Wore 'Inappropriate' Corset Top and Skirt During Outing with Mom Kim Kardashian 

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok, MEGA

Kanye West is said to be livid over how North dressed while in Italy with her mom.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Kanye West is a furious father when it comes to the outfits his preteen daughter, North, was wearing while on European outings with her mom, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian, 44, seemed to approve of her eldest child, 12, wearing a push-up corset top and tiny miniskirt when the two dined out in Rome, Italy, and now the rapper wants to call in lawyers over the "inappropriate" way the reality star is allowing their tween to dress.

'He'll Raise Hell'

Photo of Kim Kardashian, North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North's outfit was provocative for a 12-year-old, and some fans were outraged over the look

Even though Kanye, 48, allowed wife Bianca Censori to controversially bare it all in a completely see-through dress at the 2025 Grammys red carpet, his daughter's wardrobe is another story.

"It's ironic that Kanye's not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy barely-there fashion choices when they were together," the insider revealed. "But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he’ll raise hell with the lawyers."

The source claimed: "He’s ranting and raving, saying Kim’s crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it. But Kim doesn't take him seriously.”

Fan Fury Over North's Outfits

Photo of Kim Kardashian, North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Kardashian showed off her daughter's numerous ensembles on TikTok.

In addition to the corset and miniskirt, North donned a series of daring outfits while out and about in Italy with Kardashian.

One look consisted of a tan dress with a tight top and a skirt that grazed the tops of the aspiring rapper's thighs, which the mother and daughter duo wore to tour Rome's famed Colosseum. Another look included an ultra-short pleated denim miniskirt.

Kardashian took pride in her daughter's garb, sharing her style in a TikTok video on the duo's shared account. However, she disabled the comments section after fans slammed the corset look on .

"12 years old… highly inappropriate, one person huffed about the ensemble, while a second fumed, "She is 12 and looking like a 25-year-old? Imagine how she gonna be at 16."

"That's a child and should not be wearing something like that," a third sneered, while a fourth pleaded, "Kanye, please talk to Kim."

'Total Chaos'

Photo of Kim Kardashian, North West
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has been raising her daughter to be a fashionista, as North helped her mom get ready for the 2023 Met Gala.

“It’s just total chaos. The double standard is insane. There’s no logic to it, and Kim's way past trying to reason with him," the source claimed about Kanye's fury over North's wild new style sense.

"At this point, she just forwards his nasty messages to her lawyer to handle. That doesn’t mean this is easy for her. She worries about how this will affect North. She does her best to protect herself from Kanye's rants, but she’s a very observant kid," the insider claimed about the Gold Digger hitmaker's disapproval.

Kardashian Can 'Handle' Kanye's 'Rage'

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The former couple married in May 2014, while Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kardashian proudly posed next to North when showing off their outfits from their Italian getaway, and thinks there's nothing wrong with her daughter's attire," according to the insider.

"Despite what Kim does or says when it comes to North, she’s very hands-on and always makes sure things are age-appropriate," the source claimed.

"As far as Kim's concerned, the outfit North wore in Rome is perfectly acceptable – it’s stylish and fun. Kim loves how confident North is, and she’s not about to let Kanye's temper tantrums take away from that."

The source believes the clothing battle is just another way for Kanye to try to exert power over his former wife.

"It seems like it’s all about Kanye wanting to have control. He can’t control Kim, so he could be trying to control North, and the mama bear in Kim isn’t going to allow that to happen," the insider claimed. "If it means taking the brunt of Kanye’s rage and dealing with his endless harassing messages, then so be it. She can handle it."

