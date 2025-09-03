Luigi Mangione Supporters Left Sick Over 'Disgusting' Use of Murder Suspect's Image in 'AI Photo' on Shein's Website — as Fast-Fashion Retailer Launches Investigation Into 'Internal Processes'
UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione has turned the internet upside down once again after it was discovered his image and likeness were being used in an apparent AI-generated photograph to hawk cheap $10 shirts on a popular fast-fashion website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mangione, 27, has amassed a legion of twisted, obsessed fans online since his mugshot made headlines following his arrest, which marked the end of a five-day nationwide manhunt after the fatal shooting of businessman Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024.
While his supporters have long gushed over his charming good looks, supporters were stunned to see the Ivy League graduate, who has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his December 9 arrest, as a fashion model on Shein's website.
'AI Modeling Photo' of Mangone Found on Shein's Website
The alleged image of the 27-year-old quickly went viral on social media. In the photo, a young, curly dark-haired man bearing a striking resemblance to Mangione was seen flashing a wide-toothed grin while posing in a patterned short-sleeved shirt.
It appeared as if Mangione's face had been AI-generated or photoshopped on the male model's body. Shein has since removed the page from their website featuring the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect lookalike.
Many social media users laughed over the bizarre use of Mangione's likeness for the fast-fashion site, with one X user commenting, "Free my mans! He's got a career waiting on him."
A second mocked: "Killer markerting."
Luigi Mangione Supporters Slam 'Disgusting' Shein Over AI Image
Meanwhile, others raised alarm over unregulated AI technology as well as Mangione's ability to get a fair trial given his morbid popularity.
One X user simply wrote: "We need AI laws asap," and a second said, "Really hoping AI gets banned soon" in response to the image.
A fan commented, "Using (AI) for this is so disrespectful," as someone else called out the fast-fashion retailer and demanded they "pay his lawyers' fees. Using his likeness without his permission or compensation is disgusting."
Another critic added: "Reason #537 why AI is a trash technology that's primary enduring use will be to deceive and cheat the public."
Shein Launches Investigation After Blaming Image on 'Third-Party Vendor'
After coming under fire for the image on their website, Shein reportedly announced they are conducting an investigation of their internal processes as they insisted the photo "was provided by a third-party vendor."
A spokesperson for the retailer said in a statement: "The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery.
"We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies."
An analysis of the photo was said to not be able to conclusively determine whether or not AI was used to generate the image.
Mangione Still Awaiting Trial Date
Concerns about Mangione receiving a fair trial have been an issue on both sides since his arrest skyrocketed him to internet stardom – and the Shein fashion model incident served as the latest example of how the cold-blooded murder has captivated the nation.
Supporters feared the suspect would be made an example of against targeting powerful CEOs, while critics warned of copycat vigilante attacks amid overwhelming public support of the accused killer.
Either way, Magione's arrest has sparked fierce online discourse, all while his popularity climbed – and he still hasn't been given a trial date.
Mangione faces federal charges, including one count of murder through the use of a firearm, two counts of interstate stalking, and one count of discharging a firearm equipped with a silencer, in addition to New York state charges of murder and terrorism.
He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges and faces the death penalty if convicted.