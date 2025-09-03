Luigi Mangione Supporters Left Sick Over 'Disgusting' Use of Murder Suspect's Image in 'AI Photo' on Shein's Website — as Fast-Fashion Retailer Launches Investigation Into 'Internal Processes'

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione has turned the internet upside down once again after it was discovered his image and likeness were being used in an apparent AI-generated photograph to hawk cheap $10 shirts on a popular fast-fashion website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione, 27, has amassed a legion of twisted, obsessed fans online since his mugshot made headlines following his arrest, which marked the end of a five-day nationwide manhunt after the fatal shooting of businessman Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

While his supporters have long gushed over his charming good looks, supporters were stunned to see the Ivy League graduate, who has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his December 9 arrest, as a fashion model on Shein's website.