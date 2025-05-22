EXCLUSIVE: Ghoulish Luigi Mangione Musical is Being Slammed for 'Glamorizing' Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin

Luigi: The Musical describes itself as a "comedy that imagines the surreal scenario" of the 27-year-old Ivy League graduate.

Performances are set to begin June 13 at San Francisco's Taylor Street Theater and run until the end of the month. But critics of the concept have already offered their reviews.

"It’s disgusting and unnecessary and sends the wrong message," one source said. "Murder is hardly funny, no matter the context or circumstances."

However, the show’s director, Nova Bradford, said that's not the intention: "We’re not valorizing any of these characters, and we’re also not trivializing any of their actions or alleged actions."