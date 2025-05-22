EXCLUSIVE: Ghoulish Luigi Mangione Musical is Being Slammed for 'Glamorizing' Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin
A new musical based on the life of Luigi Mangione is hitting all the wrong notes with those horrified by the crime, RadarOnline.com can report.
But the stage show, which is described as a comedy about the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is already sold out for its initial five-performance run.
Luigi: The Musical describes itself as a "comedy that imagines the surreal scenario" of the 27-year-old Ivy League graduate.
Performances are set to begin June 13 at San Francisco's Taylor Street Theater and run until the end of the month. But critics of the concept have already offered their reviews.
"It’s disgusting and unnecessary and sends the wrong message," one source said. "Murder is hardly funny, no matter the context or circumstances."
However, the show’s director, Nova Bradford, said that's not the intention: "We’re not valorizing any of these characters, and we’re also not trivializing any of their actions or alleged actions."
Mounting a Defense
Amid the growing outcry, show producers recently released a statement trying to defend their intentions.
"This show is not a celebration of violence of any kind," the statement reads. "Nor is it an attempt to pass judgment on any legal matter.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Brian Thompson, and we acknowledge the pain and complexity surrounding this case."
The show isn’t the first to cast Mangione as a folk hero for targeting an indifferent health insurer for prioritizing profits over its human customers.
Since the shooting, a cottage industry of creating Mangione memes has sprung up, and flocks of female admirers have gathered outside at each of his court hearings.
As one insider snapped: "It’s crazy. If you follow the evidence, the guy is a coldhearted hero, not a hero!"
Mr. Popularity
Mangione has become so popular, his legal team has had to beg loyal fans to take it easy on the massive amounts of photos they have been sending the accused killer.
According to an update on Mangione's defense fund's website, his team said: “Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody.”
While Mangione "appreciates" the support, the organization warned fans that “due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared," and advised them to only send "five photos at a time."
Mangione has not only had plenty of support via photos and kind words, he has also seen a financial boom as well, as an online fund set up by fans for his defense team has reeled in more than a million dollars.
Mangione's Mantra
In December 2024, Mangione was arrested and charged with killing Thompson, allegedly shooting the 50-year-old in the back outside of a Manhattan hotel.
While his motive remains in debate, investigators believe Mangione exhibited a deep-seated resentment towards what he called "parasitic" health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed.
When found by police, Mangione allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.