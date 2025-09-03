Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Caught on Camera in Epic Fight Inside Their Chauffeur-driven Limo in Paris — Just 19 Days After Their Lavish Wedding in Lake Como
Logan Paul and his new wife Nina Agdal have been caught "fighting" in Paris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the YouTuber turned WWE star and the Victoria's Secret supermodel have exchanged vows at their lavish wedding celebrations just days before the explosive fight.
About The Fight
In early September, a TikTok account posted a video of the newlyweds exiting a vehicle after allegedly fighting.
The caption read: "Big fight between Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. Last night, after a day in love, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal were seen in the middle of an argument in their van. At the exit, Nina would have tried to make him stumble... Logan, red with anger, then returned alone to the hotel. Do you think their couple is going through a real crisis?"
As seen in the clip, Paul exited the vehicle without his new wife by his side and appeared "angry."
A few moments after, the supermodel also exited the same vehicle and walked inside the hotel.
TIkTok users took to the comments section and speculated there is trouble in paradise.
One wrote: "This divorce is gonna be faster than Britney Spears."
Another said: Looks like the honeymoon phase ended quickly."
A third asked: "Already trouble in paradise? They just got married last week."
Another user asked: "Didn’t he just get married like two weeks ago and they’re already fighting?"
Many fans brought up the wedding and how "weird" the vibe was in all of the videos seen on social media.
Wedding Backlash
On Friday August 15, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy surrounded by their friends and family.
A few of the guests included the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, as well as Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, 28, and his new fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, 26.
During the wedding, videos quickly surfaced from those attending and social media users pointed out how "awkward" and "uncomfortable" the newlyweds appeared on their big day.
In one video, the couple can be seen proudly showing off their new wedding bling to each other after exchanging vows.
However, social media users were baffled by the clip, with one writing: "Every clip I see of them at the wedding is so awkward?"
Another wrote: "He hates her. He literally won’t look at her."
A third asked: "Does anyone know if this is an arranged marriage?"
Many users echoed the same comment saying they "feel bad" for the supermodel.
The Wedding Cake Smash
While many social media users were confused with the newlyweds' "connection," many social media users were also baffled by the groom's brother Jake after he posted a bizarre video of himself smashing his brother’s wedding cake.
As the guests partied, Jake decided to destroy his brother’s extravagant three-tiered cake.
Sharing a clip on his social media accounts, he captioned the post simply: "Jake or cake?"
After he attacked the dessert, pieces were seen flying everywhere and chunks dropping to the floor before a guest had to come over and help steady the table it was sitting on.