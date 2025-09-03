Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Caught on Camera in Epic Fight Inside Their Chauffeur-driven Limo in Paris — Just 19 Days After Their Lavish Wedding in Lake Como

On Friday August 15, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy surrounded by their friends and family.

A few of the guests included the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, as well as Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, 28, and his new fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, 26.

During the wedding, videos quickly surfaced from those attending and social media users pointed out how "awkward" and "uncomfortable" the newlyweds appeared on their big day.

In one video, the couple can be seen proudly showing off their new wedding bling to each other after exchanging vows.

However, social media users were baffled by the clip, with one writing: "Every clip I see of them at the wedding is so awkward?"

Another wrote: "He hates her. He literally won’t look at her."

A third asked: "Does anyone know if this is an arranged marriage?"

Many users echoed the same comment saying they "feel bad" for the supermodel.